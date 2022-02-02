Stacey Chapman promoted to senior VP at Croft & Associates

Kennesaw-based architecture and engineering firm CROFT & Associates announced that Stacey Chapman has been promoted to senior vice president and shareholder.

The company has designed and engineered many projects in Cobb County, including the county Medical Examiner’s office, finished in 2020.

Croft & Associates sent the following press release with more detailed information on Chapman’s role at the company, and the new duties she’ll take on:

KENNESAW— January 25, 2022— CROFT & Associates announces the promotion of Stacey Chapman to the position of senior vice president and shareholder. This comes just a year after Chapman’s promotion to vice president of corporate strategy, which made her the first woman to be a member of the company’s executive leadership team.



As senior vice president, Chapman will take on additional responsibilities, most notably around the company’s growth and expansion nationally. The 20-year industry veteran will lead business development and strategic initiatives across all levels of the organization, drawing upon her deep industry knowledge and strong business acumen in strategic business planning, performance analytics, and building engaged, high performing teams.

“It was an easy decision to invite Stacey to become a shareholder at CROFT,” said company founder and president Jim Croft. “She is a difference-maker! She is the rare person that is focused and relentless on execution while also being capable of excellent strategic thought. She already has and will continue to be a force that shapes the future of our company!”



Rapid Growth + Impact

Chapman joined CROFT in 2018 as director of business development and marketing. Under her direction, Chapman has led or assisted in the efforts of more than 500 project wins and a sales increase of over 25% each year she has been with the firm. Highlights include work with high-profile clients such as the University of West Georgia, Chattahoochee Technical College and multiple county government and municipality projects across the state of Georgia.



One of her proudest CROFT accomplishments, however, has been the establishment of CROFTCares, the company’s giving and volunteerism program, which she also directs. Since launching in early 2020, CROFT Cares has supported the Atlanta Humane Society, Freedom Church, the Northwest Atlanta YMCA, Chattahoochee Technical College’s COVID Relief Scholarship and nonprofit Nothing but the Truth.

Professional & Community Affiliations

The Georgia State University alum is credentialed as a Construction Industry Technician (CIT) through Clemson University. Her professional affiliations also include Construction Management Association of America – SAC (CMAA-SAC), Georgia Association of State Facility Administrators (GASFA), American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) and the Athens Area Women in Construction.

Chapman is also the founder and board member of the Construction Management Association of America’s Scholarship Foundation; on the Legislative Taskforce for the Council for Quality Growth; the Co-Chair for the American Council of Engineering Companies Vertical Construction Forum; and on the editorial advisory board for Georgia Engineering Magazine.