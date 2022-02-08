Vincent Mazzei promoted to VP by Kennesaw-based CROFT & Associates

Kennesaw-based CROFT & Associates announced in a press release that Vincent L. Mazzei P. E., a 34-year veteran of the industry, has been promoted to the position of vice president.

According to the press release “Mazzei will oversee the firm’s key engineering activities including operations, client relations and strategic planning.”

Mazzei has worked on projects including Dalton State College Sequoya Hall, Cobb County School District Instructional Support Center, the Cobb County Police Training Facility, the University of West Georgia’s Humanities Building and The Grant Building.

“Vincent is the rock that the engineering studio is built on at CROFT,” said company founder and president Jim Croft in the press release. “It’s through his leadership that engineering has become an essential aspect of the services we provide to our clients. Having worked with Vincent for nearly 30 years, I am assured that he will continue to bring technical excellence and leadership to our future.”

Mazzei’s credentials include professional engineer (P.E.) membership in the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and co-chairmanship of the Vertical Construction Forum for the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC).

He received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Tennessee Technological University in 1985.

Before his employment at CROFT & Associates, he spent nearly eight years at Spencer Bristol Engineering, according to his LinkedIn page, and owned his own engineering firm prior to that.

About CROFT & Associates

CROFT & Associates is a Kennesaw-based architecture, design and engineering firm.

The company’s promotional materials describe the company as follows:

CROFT, founded in 2004, is a full-service architecture and engineering firm headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia with a second office location in Lawrenceville, Georgia. CROFT completes over 100 projects each year for clients nationwide in more than 40 states and provides in-house design services that include: architecture; interior design; mechanical, electrical, plumbing and energy engineering; construction administration; and program management. Our architects and engineers are experienced in leading complex design projects with construction on budgets of more than $115 million. CROFT’s portfolio includes repeat work for clients including Cobb County Government, Cobb County School District (CCSD), Cobb County Parks & Recreation, National Park Service, Dobbins Air Reserve Base and Gwinnett County Government. CROFT is a privately-owned organization with a strong history of philanthropy. www.croftae.com