Acworth honored with Visionary City Award

By Arielle Robinson

The City of Acworth was honored with the 2022 Visionary City Award alongside eight other cities by Georgia Trend and the Georgia Municipal Association on Sunday, Jan. 23.

Three cities each won the award in three different categories: the small city category, the medium city category and the large city category.

The designated small cities have a population of under 4,999 people, medium cities have between 5,000 and 24,999 people and large cities have 25,000 people and above.

Acworth is in the medium city category. It has a population of around 22,440 people, according to the 2020 decennial census.

The city was recognized for its Parkside District program, “which has preserved the city’s historic character while facilitating smart growth and development. Parkside District includes a new system of parks and trails, the preservation of local Black historical landmarks, public art installations and high-quality housing for low-income seniors,” the press release stated.

About the award, a city spokesman sent the following statement: “For Acworth to be honored as a Visionary City by the Georgia Municipal Association is a huge honor! The attainment of an award of this magnitude is only possible through a shared vision by our elected officials, staff, and volunteers for effective civic engagement and collaboration. The Mayor and Board of Aldermen have been extremely intentional about being inclusive in our vision for Acworth’s future.”

The press release stated that all the cities that were recognized created initiatives that expanded civic engagement, fostered community alliances and made citizens proud to be part of the city they live in.

“It’s a real privilege to honor the exceptional achievements of these nine cities,” said GMA Executive Director Larry Hanson in the press release. “Despite the challenging circumstances of the past year, each of these cities went above and beyond to serve their residents and ensure their communities are truly places where people love to live, work and play.”

Other winners of the Visionary City Award are Ringgold, Tybee Island, Cornelia, Covington, Moultrie, Macon-Bibb County, Canton and Lawrenceville.

Arielle Robinson is a student at Kennesaw State University. She is the current president of the university’s chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists and former editor at the KSU Sentinel. She enjoys music, reading poetry and non-fiction books and collecting books and records. She enjoys all kinds of music and reading poetry and non-fiction books.