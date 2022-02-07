Cobb weather February 8: Sunny

According to the report from the National Weather Service, we should have sunny skies here in Cobb County Tuesday, with a high near 52 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 31. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 35. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 52.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.