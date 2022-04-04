Cobb County weather report April 4

Cobb weather April 4: According to the report from the National Weather Service , it will be mostly sunny here in Cobb County with a high near 74 degrees.

Once again, we are one of the counties listed in an NWS special weather statement as under high fire danger conditions due to low relative humidity and dry fuel.

7-day forecast

The forecast is based on expected conditions at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta:

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 66.

Climate summary for Atlanta area for March 2022

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-03-01 69 42 55.5 3.6 0.00 2022-03-02 78 47 62.5 10.3 0.00 2022-03-03 80 51 65.5 13.1 0.00 2022-03-04 77 53 65.0 12.3 0.00 2022-03-05 78 51 64.5 11.6 0.00 2022-03-06 80 58 69.0 15.8 0.00 2022-03-07 75 55 65.0 11.6 0.15 2022-03-08 55 46 50.5 -3.2 1.16 2022-03-09 57 49 53.0 -0.9 0.45 2022-03-10 68 46 57.0 2.8 0.00 2022-03-11 59 48 53.5 -0.9 T 2022-03-12 54 28 41.0 -13.6 1.07 2022-03-13 55 25 40.0 -14.9 0.00 2022-03-14 66 37 51.5 -3.6 0.00 2022-03-15 68 48 58.0 2.6 0.32 2022-03-16 65 53 59.0 3.4 0.97 2022-03-17 74 49 61.5 5.6 0.00 2022-03-18 60 53 56.5 0.4 0.77 2022-03-19 67 48 57.5 1.2 T 2022-03-20 69 41 55.0 -1.6 0.00 2022-03-21 73 44 58.5 1.7 0.00 2022-03-22 76 51 63.5 6.4 T 2022-03-23 77 58 67.5 10.2 0.52 2022-03-24 68 46 57.0 -0.5 0.00 2022-03-25 63 47 55.0 -2.8 0.00 2022-03-26 65 46 55.5 -2.5 0.00 2022-03-27 65 43 54.0 -4.3 0.00 2022-03-28 67 42 54.5 -4.0 0.00 2022-03-29 75 51 63.0 4.3 0.00 2022-03-30 83 55 69.0 10.0 0.00 2022-03-31 73 53 63.0 3.8 0.65 Sum 2139 1464 – – 6.06 Average 69.0 47.2 58.1 2.5 – Normal 65.9 45.3 55.6 – 4.68

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

