Cobb County weather, Wednesday April 13: 30 percent chance of morning showers, high near 81

The National Weather Service forecasts a 30 percent chance of morning showers in Cobb County on Wednesday April 13, with a high near 81 degrees.

The chance of rain increases through Thursday.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Today

Advertisement

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 7 a.m. and 11a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. High near 71. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

March 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

2022-03-01 69 42 55.5 3.6 9 0 0.00 0.0 0 2022-03-02 78 47 62.5 10.3 2 0 0.00 0.0 0 2022-03-03 80 51 65.5 13.1 0 1 0.00 0.0 0 2022-03-04 77 53 65.0 12.3 0 0 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-05 78 51 64.5 11.6 0 0 0.00 0.0 0 2022-03-06 80 58 69.0 15.8 0 4 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-07 75 55 65.0 11.6 0 0 0.15 0.0 0 2022-03-08 55 46 50.5 -3.2 14 0 1.16 0.0 0 2022-03-09 57 49 53.0 -0.9 12 0 0.45 0.0 0 2022-03-10 68 46 57.0 2.8 8 0 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-11 59 48 53.5 -0.9 11 0 T 0.0 0 2022-03-12 54 28 41.0 -13.6 24 0 1.07 M M 2022-03-13 55 25 40.0 -14.9 25 0 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-14 66 37 51.5 -3.6 13 0 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-15 68 48 58.0 2.6 7 0 0.32 0.0 0 2022-03-16 65 53 59.0 3.4 6 0 0.97 0.0 M 2022-03-17 74 49 61.5 5.6 3 0 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-18 60 53 56.5 0.4 8 0 0.77 0.0 M 2022-03-19 67 48 57.5 1.2 7 0 T M M 2022-03-20 69 41 55.0 -1.6 10 0 0.00 0.0 0 2022-03-21 73 44 58.5 1.7 6 0 0.00 0.0 0 2022-03-22 76 51 63.5 6.4 1 0 T 0.0 M 2022-03-23 77 58 67.5 10.2 0 3 0.52 0.0 M 2022-03-24 68 46 57.0 -0.5 8 0 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-25 63 47 55.0 -2.8 10 0 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-26 65 46 55.5 -2.5 9 0 0.00 0.0 0 2022-03-27 65 43 54.0 -4.3 11 0 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-28 67 42 54.5 -4.0 10 0 0.00 0.0 0 2022-03-29 75 51 63.0 4.3 2 0 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-30 83 55 69.0 10.0 0 4 0.00 0.0 M 2022-03-31 73 53 63.0 3.8 2 0 0.65 0.0 0 Sum 2139 1464 – – 218 12 6.06 0.0 – Average 69.0 47.2 58.1 2.5 – – – – 0.0 Normal 65.9 45.3 55.6 – 308 17 4.68 0.4 –

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .