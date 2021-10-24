Mostly sunny in Cobb with a high of around 78

Cobb County is likely to be mostly sunny today, with 5 mph winds from the southeast.

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, the high is expected to be around 78, with overnight low of 58.

Tomorrow afternoon, Monday October 24, the chance of rain climbs to 50 percent after 1 p.m.

7-day forecast from the National Weather Service for Cobb County

The following is the 7-day forecast for Cobb County, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers between 9pm and 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.