Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday April 28, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies in Cobb County on Thursday April 28 with a high near 78 degrees.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

March 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-03-01 69 42 55.5 3.6 0.00 2022-03-02 78 47 62.5 10.3 0.00 2022-03-03 80 51 65.5 13.1 0.00 2022-03-04 77 53 65.0 12.3 0.00 2022-03-05 78 51 64.5 11.6 0.00 2022-03-06 80 58 69.0 15.8 0.00 2022-03-07 75 55 65.0 11.6 0.15 2022-03-08 55 46 50.5 -3.2 1.16 2022-03-09 57 49 53.0 -0.9 0.45 2022-03-10 68 46 57.0 2.8 0.00 2022-03-11 59 48 53.5 -0.9 T 2022-03-12 54 28 41.0 -13.6 1.07 2022-03-13 55 25 40.0 -14.9 0.00 2022-03-14 66 37 51.5 -3.6 0.00 2022-03-15 68 48 58.0 2.6 0.32 2022-03-16 65 53 59.0 3.4 0.97 2022-03-17 74 49 61.5 5.6 0.00 2022-03-18 60 53 56.5 0.4 0.77 2022-03-19 67 48 57.5 1.2 T 2022-03-20 69 41 55.0 -1.6 0.00 2022-03-21 73 44 58.5 1.7 0.00 2022-03-22 76 51 63.5 6.4 T 2022-03-23 77 58 67.5 10.2 0.52 2022-03-24 68 46 57.0 -0.5 0.00 2022-03-25 63 47 55.0 -2.8 0.00 2022-03-26 65 46 55.5 -2.5 0.00 2022-03-27 65 43 54.0 -4.3 0.00 2022-03-28 67 42 54.5 -4.0 0.00 2022-03-29 75 51 63.0 4.3 0.00 2022-03-30 83 55 69.0 10.0 0.00 2022-03-31 73 53 63.0 3.8 0.65 Sum 2139 1464 – – 6.06 Average 69.0 47.2 58.1 2.5 – Normal 65.9 45.3 55.6 – 4.68

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .