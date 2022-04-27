Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday April 28, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies in Cobb County on Thursday April 28 with a high near 78 degrees.
7-day forecast
This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Saturday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Sunday
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Monday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
March 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area
|Date
|High
|Low
|Average
|Departure from norm
|Precipitation
|2022-03-01
|69
|42
|55.5
|3.6
|0.00
|2022-03-02
|78
|47
|62.5
|10.3
|0.00
|2022-03-03
|80
|51
|65.5
|13.1
|0.00
|2022-03-04
|77
|53
|65.0
|12.3
|0.00
|2022-03-05
|78
|51
|64.5
|11.6
|0.00
|2022-03-06
|80
|58
|69.0
|15.8
|0.00
|2022-03-07
|75
|55
|65.0
|11.6
|0.15
|2022-03-08
|55
|46
|50.5
|-3.2
|1.16
|2022-03-09
|57
|49
|53.0
|-0.9
|0.45
|2022-03-10
|68
|46
|57.0
|2.8
|0.00
|2022-03-11
|59
|48
|53.5
|-0.9
|T
|2022-03-12
|54
|28
|41.0
|-13.6
|1.07
|2022-03-13
|55
|25
|40.0
|-14.9
|0.00
|2022-03-14
|66
|37
|51.5
|-3.6
|0.00
|2022-03-15
|68
|48
|58.0
|2.6
|0.32
|2022-03-16
|65
|53
|59.0
|3.4
|0.97
|2022-03-17
|74
|49
|61.5
|5.6
|0.00
|2022-03-18
|60
|53
|56.5
|0.4
|0.77
|2022-03-19
|67
|48
|57.5
|1.2
|T
|2022-03-20
|69
|41
|55.0
|-1.6
|0.00
|2022-03-21
|73
|44
|58.5
|1.7
|0.00
|2022-03-22
|76
|51
|63.5
|6.4
|T
|2022-03-23
|77
|58
|67.5
|10.2
|0.52
|2022-03-24
|68
|46
|57.0
|-0.5
|0.00
|2022-03-25
|63
|47
|55.0
|-2.8
|0.00
|2022-03-26
|65
|46
|55.5
|-2.5
|0.00
|2022-03-27
|65
|43
|54.0
|-4.3
|0.00
|2022-03-28
|67
|42
|54.5
|-4.0
|0.00
|2022-03-29
|75
|51
|63.0
|4.3
|0.00
|2022-03-30
|83
|55
|69.0
|10.0
|0.00
|2022-03-31
|73
|53
|63.0
|3.8
|0.65
|Sum
|2139
|1464
|–
|–
|6.06
|Average
|69.0
|47.2
|58.1
|2.5
|–
|Normal
|65.9
|45.3
|55.6
|–
|4.68
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.
Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.
Be the first to comment on "Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday April 28, 2022"