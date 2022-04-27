Town Center Community Alliance releases Request for Proposals for a “creative placemaking master plan”

The Town Center Community Alliance (Alliance) announced in a press release that they have released a Request for Proposals (RFP) to develop a plan focused on public art and cultural programming for the Town Center area.

The Alliance describes this as a “creative placemaking master plan.”

The press release further states:

This master plan study will build on the momentum of the CID's completed infrastructure and Alliance placemaking projects, engage the community in thoughtful planning, and develop a vision and future direction for creative placemaking in the Town Center area, with a specific focus on public art and cultural programming.

“The Town Center CID and Alliance are excited to continue to bring transformative projects to the Town Center Community. We have already completed several art and education installations along Noonday Creek Trail and Aviation Park. This master plan study represents an ambitious upshift to anchor a broad shared concept for our community as we imagine Town Center’s future together,” said Jennifer Hogan, director of community for the Town Center CID.

“Our RFP reflects the natural progression of the work we are doing in Town Center. By combining the CID’s extensive planning work, our master plans, and corridor studies, plus extensive community input, we will present a grand unified vision of the Town Center Community as a place that continues to attract people to live, work, and play,” added Tracy Styf, executive director for the Town Center CID.

The Creative Placemaking Master Plan RFP is available on the Town Center Community website at https://www.towncentercid.com/vision/rfps-rfqs/ and will be open until May 27, 2022.

The Town Center Community Alliance, a 501(c)(3) corporation, is the non-profit placemaking partner of the Town Center Community Improvement District (CID).

About the Town Center Community Alliance

The Alliance website describes its purpose as follows:

Established by the Town Center CID in 2015, the Town Center Community Alliance is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to shaping the future of Town Center by supporting and funding beautification, greenspace and other quality of life initiatives that help foster a sense of place within the district. The Alliance seeks to preserve and enhance the area’s natural beauty while creating opportunities for outdoor recreation by developing parks, trails, landscapes, artwork displays and other quality of life initiatives.