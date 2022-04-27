Cobb Chamber announces its 2022 Top 25 Small Businesses of the Year

Hot Topics

April 27, 2022

The Cobb Chamber issued the following press release about its 2022 Top 25 Small Businesses of the Year

ATLANTA (April 27, 2022) – Cobb County is home to some of Georgia’s most successful small businesses. As a pro-business advocacy and economic development organization, the Cobb Chamber is committed to exceeding the needs of small business owners and helping them to be successful. Each year, since starting this program in 1982, the Cobb Chamber celebrates the achievements of small businesses that contribute to the vitality of the community with the announcement of its Top 25 Small Businesses of the Year. For 2022, the Cobb Chamber will name the 2022 Small Business of the Year, the Top 25 Small Businesses of the Year, the Businesses to Watch, Next Level of Excellence, and Community Service Excellence award winners.

The Cobb Chamber is proud to honor the following businesses as its 2022 Top 25 Small Businesses of the Year:

41 South CreativeHoneysuckle Biscuits & Bakery
Artisan Custom ClosetsHR Knowledge Source
CDH PartnersInPrime Legal
CFO NavigatorThe Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team
DeNyse CompaniesManay CPA Inc
Digital YaloThe Partnership
The Dwell CollectivePeach State Lumber Products
DynamiX Web Design, LLC.PLAY, LLC
Eclipse NetworksPoole’s Pharmacy
Four Hats, Inc.Proda Technology, LLC
Georgia Trade SchoolSoutheastern Computer Associates
Governors Gun Club KennesawStablegold Hospitality
GreenMellen 

Additionally, the Cobb Chamber’s Small Business of the Year awards program includes recognition for the impressive accomplishments of many new Cobb businesses and startups with the Businesses To Watch awards. These are businesses that have launched three years ago or less and have already achieved substantial growth.

The 2022 Top 3 Businesses To Watch are:

  • Gaston Street Eats Co.
  • Maidpro Smyrna
  • Sundial Pools, LLC

New for 2022, the Next Level of Excellence award recognizes companies that have exceeded SBA size standards and are continuing to excel. 

The 2022 Top 3 Next Level of Excellence businesses are:

  • Cortavo by Aventis Systems
  • Liberty Furniture
  • North Georgia Staffing

The Community Service Excellence Award is presented to a small business that has made an significant contribution to its community through impactful works of service.

The 2022 Community Service Excellence Award winners are:

  • Peach Tree Commercial Capital
  • Poultry Partners, LLC – dba Zaxby’s
  • SpeedPro Marietta

An overall winner will be selected among the Top 25 Small Businesses of the Year, Top 3 Businesses to Watch, and Top 3 Next Level of Excellence businesses and announced on May 16, at Small Business of the Year Awards breakfast at the Marquee Monday. The top winner is determined by a thorough selection process including applications and site visits by a panel of outside judges. The luncheon will also honor the Small Business Hall of Fame inductees. Croft & Associates, the 2021 Small Business of the Year, will be inducted into the Small Business Hall of Fame, joining an elite list of winners spanning over 30 years.

Tickets to the breakfast are $35 for members and are $45 for general admission. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3rWruue. For a list of 2022 winners and award information, visit www.cobbchamber.org/SBOY.

Sponsors for the 2022 Small Businesses of the Year awards include Presenting Sponsors, LOUD Security Systems and S.A. White Oil Company; Businesses to Watch Sponsor, Comcast; Award Sponsor, Fifth Third Bank; Hall of Fame Sponsor, UGA Small Business Development Center at KSU; Platinum Sponsor, Three-13 Salon, Spa, and Boutique; Gold Sponsors, Puckett EMS, Eclipse Networks, Manay CPA, Inc., Yalo!, Play, LLC., and Gaskins + LeCraw; and Silver Sponsor, Cortavo by Aventis Systems. Sponsors for the 2022 Marquee Monday include Marquee Sponsor, Superior Plumbing; Host Sponsor, Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre; Catering Sponsor, Delaware North; Production Sponsor, Next Page Event Services; and Tables Sponsor, Amerevent.

