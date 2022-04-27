Rhett, Anulewicz among candidates endorsed by NARAL Pro-choice Georgia

Two Cobb County legislators were among the list of 16 Georgia House and Senate candidates endorsed by NARAL Pro-Choice Georgia, a leading abortion rights organization in the state. Sen. Michael Rhett who represents parts of southwest Cobb and Marietta, and Rep. Teri Anulewicz, a representative from Smyrna, picked up NARAL’s endorsement.

The Courier contacted Rep. Anulewicz, and she wrote, “In Georgia, the fight for reproductive freedom is relentless, and I am honored to be endorsed by NARAL Pro-Choice Georgia.”

“We don’t know what the Supreme Court will decide this summer but regardless of the outcome, I know that the battle for reproductive freedom will continue, and am proud to stand on the front lines of this issue with NARAL Pro-Choice Georgia,” she wrote.

Sen. Rhett could not be reached before the deadline on this article.

Here is the complete endorsement slate:

Endorsements for Georgia State Senate:

Nikki Merritt (SD 09)

Harold Jones (SD 22)

Michael Rhett (SD 33)

Nan Orrock (SD 36)

Sally Harrell (SD 40)

Kim Jackson (SD 41)

Elena Parent (SD 42)

Gail Davenport (SD 44)

Gloria Butler (SD 55)

Endorsements for Georgia House of Representatives:

Teri Anulewicz (HD 42)

Mary Robichaux (HD 48)

Michelle Au (HD 50)

Shea Roberts (HD 52)

Park Cannon (HD 58)

Kim Schofield (HD 63)

Dar’shun Kendrick (HD 95)

NARAL Pro-Choice America President Mini Timmaraju released the following statement about the endorsements:

“NARAL Pro-Choice America is proud to support these reproductive freedom champions in their bids for the Georgia General Assembly. With the constitutional right to abortion on the line at the U.S. Supreme Court, having champions who will defend our freedom to decide in office at the state level is as important as ever. Our members in Georgia are excited to roll up their sleeves and get to work to support these candidates during a time when our fundamental rights are in a state of absolute emergency.”

NARAL Pro-Choice America Southeast Campaigns Director Alicia Stallworth released the following statement:

“We are ecstatic to release this newest slate of champions who have demonstrated the ability to protect and advocate for reproductive freedom in the Georgia legislature. Georgians need the bold leadership of these candidates now more than ever, and we look forward to continuing to work by their side to ensure that all of our families and communities have what they need to thrive.”