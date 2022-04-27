Marietta Tree Keepers seeks volunteers to help maintain Hill Park

The Marietta Tree Keepers are asking for volunteers for a work day to do maintenance at Hill Park, a little pocket park very near Marietta Square.

The details are in the announcement from the City of Marietta website, that we’ve reprinted below:

What: Maintaining Event When: Saturday, May 7, 2022 Advertisement 8:30am Sign-in and refreshments 9:00-11am Volunteers Maintaining Where: Meet at Hill Pocket Park, 144 Lemon Street, Marietta, GA 30060 (corner of Lemon Street and Waddell St. behind the Bank of America on Cherokee St.) For Whom: Open to the Public, all ages Cost: Free Briefly: Marietta Tree Keepers invites volunteers of all ages to help maintain Hill Park on Saturday, May 7 at 8:30am. Tools and refreshments provided. Dress for outdoor weather. Background Calling for volunteers of all ages to come out and assist Marietta Tree Keepers as we maintain Hill Park on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Hill Park is a pretty little pocket park that was transformed from a once vacant lot just a few blocks off the northeast corner of Historic Marietta Square. The park was dedicated to the memory of Willie Hill, deacon of Zion Baptist Church. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Rho Zeta Omega Chapter and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Omicron Mu Lambda Chapter will also be volunteering alongside of Marietta Tree Keepers for this event. All volunteers are welcome. Volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:30am to enjoy donuts and beverages before digging in to work. All ages are welcome to the family-friendly event. Dress appropriately for the weather. Tools will be provided although volunteers are welcome to bring their favorite outdoor gloves and tools if they like. Large groups please contact us with your number of volunteers that will be in attendance. Members of the Marietta Tree Keepers have been promoting the value of trees to the community since it was founded in 2002. MTK has over 100 members and has planted over 10,000 trees around the city. The 501(C)3 non-profit organization works closely with the City of Marietta to plant trees along public right-of-ways, parks and schools. Those wishing to become a member or make a donation can learn more by visiting MTK’s website at www.mariettaga.gov/committees/treekeepers. For more information, please call 770.424.4664.

About the Marietta Tree Keepers

The Marietta Tree Keepers describes itself as follows on its web page on the City of Marietta website:

Marietta Tree Keepers is a 501(c)(3)non-profit, volunteer organization dedicated to planting, preserving and protecting trees in and around the city of Marietta, Georgia. Marietta is a city rich in history, yet challenged by tremendous growth. Our main strategy is to educate the public about trees; their selection, planting, watering and maintenance. We help them to understand the importance of our abundant great trees, which we are fortunate to have in this 180 year old community. Where once these trees were cleared for farming, now they are once again threatened by development and road construction. We emphasize the many benefits that trees have for our community such as: reducing air and noise pollution, cooling the air, conserving energy and helping to manage our precious water resources, reducing soil erosion, enhancing wildlife habitat and greenspace, not to mention raising property values.