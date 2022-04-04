Continued high fire danger in Cobb County and much of north and central Georgia due to low humidity

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement warning of high fire danger conditions for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia this afternoon and into the evening due to low humidity and dry fuel conditions.

What is in the statement?

The following is an excerpt from the statement:

…HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING FOR MOST PORTIONS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES… Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4 or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be light and variable this afternoon, generally swinging out of the east to the southwest and staying below 10 mph. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are listed in the statement:

Dade-Walker-Catoosa-Whitfield-Murray-Fannin-Gilmer-Union-Towns- Chattooga-Gordon-Pickens-Dawson-Lumpkin-White-Floyd-Bartow- Cherokee-Forsyth-Hall-Banks-Jackson-Madison-Polk-Paulding-Cobb- North Fulton-Gwinnett-Barrow-Clarke-Oconee-Oglethorpe-Wilkes- Haralson-Carroll-Douglas-South Fulton-DeKalb-Rockdale-Walton- Newton-Morgan-Greene-Taliaferro-Heard-Coweta-Fayette-Clayton- Spalding-Henry-Butts-Jasper-Putnam-Hancock-Warren-Troup- Meriwether-Pike-Upson-Lamar-Monroe-Jones-Baldwin-Washington- Glascock-Jefferson-Harris-Talbot-Taylor-Crawford-Bibb-Twiggs- Wilkinson-Johnson-Emanuel-Muscogee-Chattahoochee-Marion-Schley- Macon-Peach-Houston-Bleckley-Laurens-Treutlen-Stewart-Webster- Sumter-Dooly-Crisp-Pulaski-Wilcox-Dodge-Telfair-Wheeler- Montgomery-Toombs



How long does the danger last?

The danger warning lasts from Monday afternoon into Monday evening.

What precautions should be taken?

The National Weather Service recommends extreme caution if you do outdoor burning during high fire danger conditions, and that you check your local fire ordinances.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

