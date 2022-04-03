Hot Topics

Georgia state House District election to be held this Tuesday, April 5

Building with stucco finish and arched doorway housing the Cobb elections headquartersCobb election headquarters building on Whitlock Ave. (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 3, 2022

The special election to fill the vacancy in the Georgia House District 45 seat created when Representative Matt Dollar resigned will be held on this Tuesday, April 5.  Advance voting closed on Friday, April 1.

Because of the confusion caused when the Georgia Secretary of State’s office scheduled the election for April, but updated the My Voter Page to reflect the new redistricting maps, Cobb elections posted the following with a link to help residents determine whether they are eligible to vote in this election.

Please view a copy of the map below to identify the GA House District 45 boundaries prior to 2022 redistrictingMy Voter Page has been updated to reflect the Decennial Census redistricting.  It will not reflect accurate eligibility for this Special Election.   Residents may verify if they are eligible to vote in the GA House District 45 Special Election, by visiting: 

GA House District 45 Voters

Additionally, voters may contact the Cobb County Elections Main Office at (770) 528-2581, or by emailing info@cobbelections.org for additional information.

Who are the candidates?

The following candidates qualified:

Pamela AlayonRepublican
Mitchell KayeRepublican
James Dustin McCormickDemocrat
Darryl WilsonRepublican

How many people voted in the advance voting period for the special election?

The following is the count through March 31. The April 1 figures have not been entered into the tally.

ADVANCE in Person Totals

DateTotal
Monday
March 14, 2022		71
Tuesday
March 15, 2022		74
Wednesday
March 16, 2022		77
Thursday
March 17, 2022		77
Friday
March 18, 2022		54
Saturday
March 19, 2022		46
Monday
March 21, 2022		109
Tuesday
March 22, 2022		134
Wednesday
March 23, 2022		130
Thursday
March 24, 2022		136
Friday
March 25, 2022		143
Saturday
March 26, 2022		98
Monday
March 28, 2022		123
Tuesday
March 29, 2022		177
Wednesday
March 30, 2022		191
Thursday
March 31, 2022		221
Total1,861

MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration

DateTotal
Monday
March 14, 2022		3
Tuesday
March 15, 2022		3
Wednesday
March 16, 2022		2
Thursday
March 17, 2022		2
Friday
March 18, 2022		1
Saturday
March 19, 2022		0
Monday
March 21, 2022		7
Tuesday
March 22, 2022		2
Wednesday
March 23, 2022		1
Thursday
March 24, 2022		3
Friday
March 25, 2022		2
Saturday
March 26, 2022		3
Monday
March 28, 2022		4
Tuesday
March 29, 2022		1
Wednesday
March 30, 2022		3
Thursday
March 31, 2022		3
Total40

EAST COBB Government Center

DateTotal
Monday
March 14, 2022		68
Tuesday
March 15, 2022		71
Wednesday
March 16, 2022		75
Thursday
March 17, 2022		75
Friday
March 18, 2022		53
Saturday
March 19, 2022		46
Monday
March 21, 2022		102
Tuesday
March 22, 2022		132
Wednesday
March 23, 2022		129
Thursday
March 24, 2022		133
Friday
March 25, 2022		141
Saturday
March 26, 2022		96
Monday
March 28, 2022		119
Tuesday
March 29, 2022		176
Wednesday
March 30, 2022		188
Thursday
March 31, 2022		218
Total1,821

ABSENTEE Ballots

BallotsTotal
Issued328
Returned214
Accepted204
Rejected Ballots10

PROVISIONAL Ballots

BallotsTotal
Provisional Ballots Issued AIP0
Provisional Ballots Issued ABM2
Provisional Ballots Issued Election Day0
Provisional Ballots Accepted0
Provisional Ballots Rejected 0
