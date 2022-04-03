Georgia state House District election to be held this Tuesday, April 5

The special election to fill the vacancy in the Georgia House District 45 seat created when Representative Matt Dollar resigned will be held on this Tuesday, April 5. Advance voting closed on Friday, April 1.
Because of the confusion caused when the Georgia Secretary of State’s office scheduled the election for April, but updated the My Voter Page to reflect the new redistricting maps, Cobb elections posted the following with a link to help residents determine whether they are eligible to vote in this election.
Please view a copy of the map below to identify the GA House District 45 boundaries prior to 2022 redistricting. My Voter Page has been updated to reflect the Decennial Census redistricting. It will not reflect accurate eligibility for this Special Election. Residents may verify if they are eligible to vote in the GA House District 45 Special Election, by visiting:
GA House District 45 Voters
Additionally, voters may contact the Cobb County Elections Main Office at (770) 528-2581, or by emailing info@cobbelections.org for additional information.
Who are the candidates?
The following candidates qualified:
|Pamela Alayon
|Republican
|Mitchell Kaye
|Republican
|James Dustin McCormick
|Democrat
|Darryl Wilson
|Republican
How many people voted in the advance voting period for the special election?
The following is the count through March 31. The April 1 figures have not been entered into the tally.
ADVANCE in Person Totals
|Date
|Total
|Monday
March 14, 2022
|71
|Tuesday
March 15, 2022
|74
|Wednesday
March 16, 2022
|77
|Thursday
March 17, 2022
|77
|Friday
March 18, 2022
|54
|Saturday
March 19, 2022
|46
|Monday
March 21, 2022
|109
|Tuesday
March 22, 2022
|134
|Wednesday
March 23, 2022
|130
|Thursday
March 24, 2022
|136
|Friday
|Friday
March 25, 2022
|143
|Saturday
March 26, 2022
|98
|Monday
March 28, 2022
|123
|Tuesday
March 29, 2022
|177
|Wednesday
March 30, 2022
|191
|Thursday
March 31, 2022
|221
|Total
|1,861
MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration
|Date
|Total
|Monday
March 14, 2022
|3
|Tuesday
March 15, 2022
|3
|Wednesday
March 16, 2022
|2
|Thursday
March 17, 2022
|2
|Friday
March 18, 2022
|1
|Saturday
March 19, 2022
|0
|Monday
March 21, 2022
|7
|Tuesday
March 22, 2022
|2
|Wednesday
March 23, 2022
|1
|Thursday
March 24, 2022
|3
|Friday
March 25, 2022
|2
|Saturday
March 26, 2022
|3
|Monday
March 28, 2022
|4
|Tuesday
March 29, 2022
|1
|Wednesday
March 30, 2022
|3
|Thursday
March 31, 2022
|3
|Total
|40
EAST COBB Government Center
|Date
|Total
|Monday
March 14, 2022
|68
|Tuesday
March 15, 2022
|71
|Wednesday
March 16, 2022
|75
|Thursday
March 17, 2022
|75
|Friday
March 18, 2022
|53
|Saturday
March 19, 2022
|46
|Monday
March 21, 2022
|102
|Tuesday
March 22, 2022
|132
|Wednesday
March 23, 2022
|129
|Thursday
March 24, 2022
|133
|Friday
March 25, 2022
|141
|Saturday
March 26, 2022
|96
|Monday
March 28, 2022
|119
|Tuesday
March 29, 2022
|176
|Wednesday
March 30, 2022
|188
|Thursday
March 31, 2022
|218
|Total
|1,821
ABSENTEE Ballots
|Ballots
|Total
|Issued
|328
|Returned
|214
|Accepted
|204
|Rejected Ballots
|10
PROVISIONAL Ballots
|Ballots
|Total
|Provisional Ballots Issued AIP
|0
|Provisional Ballots Issued ABM
|2
|Provisional Ballots Issued Election Day
|0
|Provisional Ballots Accepted
|0
|Provisional Ballots Rejected
|0
