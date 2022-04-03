Georgia state House District election to be held this Tuesday, April 5

The special election to fill the vacancy in the Georgia House District 45 seat created when Representative Matt Dollar resigned will be held on this Tuesday, April 5. Advance voting closed on Friday, April 1.

Because of the confusion caused when the Georgia Secretary of State’s office scheduled the election for April, but updated the My Voter Page to reflect the new redistricting maps, Cobb elections posted the following with a link to help residents determine whether they are eligible to vote in this election.

Please view a copy of the map below to identify the GA House District 45 boundaries prior to 2022 redistricting. My Voter Page has been updated to reflect the Decennial Census redistricting. It will not reflect accurate eligibility for this Special Election. Residents may verify if they are eligible to vote in the GA House District 45 Special Election, by visiting:



GA House District 45 Voters Additionally, voters may contact the Cobb County Elections Main Office at (770) 528-2581, or by emailing info@cobbelections.org for additional information. Advertisement

Who are the candidates?

The following candidates qualified:

Pamela Alayon Republican Mitchell Kaye Republican James Dustin McCormick Democrat Darryl Wilson Republican

How many people voted in the advance voting period for the special election?

The following is the count through March 31. The April 1 figures have not been entered into the tally.

ADVANCE in Person Totals

Date Total Monday

March 14, 2022 71 Tuesday

March 15, 2022 74 Wednesday

March 16, 2022 77 Thursday

March 17, 2022 77 Friday

March 18, 2022 54 Saturday

March 19, 2022 46 Monday

March 21, 2022 109 Tuesday

March 22, 2022 134 Wednesday

March 23, 2022 130 Thursday

March 24, 2022 136 Friday

March 25, 2022 143 Saturday

March 26, 2022 98 Monday

March 28, 2022 123 Tuesday

March 29, 2022 177 Wednesday

March 30, 2022 191 Thursday

March 31, 2022 221 Total 1,861

MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration

Date Total Monday

March 14, 2022 3 Tuesday

March 15, 2022 3 Wednesday

March 16, 2022 2 Thursday

March 17, 2022 2 Friday

March 18, 2022 1 Saturday

March 19, 2022 0 Monday

March 21, 2022 7 Tuesday

March 22, 2022 2 Wednesday

March 23, 2022 1 Thursday

March 24, 2022 3 Friday

March 25, 2022 2 Saturday

March 26, 2022 3 Monday

March 28, 2022 4 Tuesday

March 29, 2022 1 Wednesday

March 30, 2022 3 Thursday

March 31, 2022 3 Total 40

EAST COBB Government Center

Date Total Monday

March 14, 2022 68 Tuesday

March 15, 2022 71 Wednesday

March 16, 2022 75 Thursday

March 17, 2022 75 Friday

March 18, 2022 53 Saturday

March 19, 2022 46 Monday

March 21, 2022 102 Tuesday

March 22, 2022 132 Wednesday

March 23, 2022 129 Thursday

March 24, 2022 133 Friday

March 25, 2022 141 Saturday

March 26, 2022 96 Monday

March 28, 2022 119 Tuesday

March 29, 2022 176 Wednesday

March 30, 2022 188 Thursday

March 31, 2022 218 Total 1,821

ABSENTEE Ballots

Ballots Total Issued 328 Returned 214 Accepted 204 Rejected Ballots 10

PROVISIONAL Ballots

Ballots Total Provisional Ballots Issued AIP 0 Provisional Ballots Issued ABM 2 Provisional Ballots Issued Election Day 0 Provisional Ballots Accepted 0 Provisional Ballots Rejected 0