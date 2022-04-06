Hot Topics

GOP’s Kaye and Democrat’s McCormick hold close 1st and 2nd place leads in GA HD-45 special election

The mouth of a ballot box with the text "Insert Ballot Here"Ballot Box (Photo: Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson April 6, 2022

Republican Mitchell Kaye and Democrat James Dustin McCormick are ahead in the unofficial tally in the special election to occupy the remainder of Matt Dollar’s term in Georgia state House District 45.

Dollar resigned from the seat in this East Cobb district to take a job with the Technical College System of Georgia.

The table below are the results posted to the Cobb County elections website by 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. They are not the official tally. The results will only be official after the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration certifies them on Monday April 11.

Since it’s mathematically unlikely that changes in the tallies will change the first and second place positions, the likelihood is that the May 3, 2022 runoff for this seat will be between Republican Kaye and Democrat McCormick.

choice nametotal votespercent of votesregistered votersballots cast
Pamela Alayon (Rep)73113.67369555349
Mitchell Kaye (Rep)224742.03369555349
James Dustin McCormick (Dem)212839.81369555349
Darryl Wilson (Rep)2404.49369555349

CORRECTION: The previous table we posted did not take into account the two Fulton County election precincts. Here are the updated numbers.

choice nameTotal votesPercentage of votesRegistered votersBallots cast
Pamela Alayon (Rep)73313.44433955457
Mitchell Kaye (Rep)227241.66433955457
James Dustin McCormick (Dem)220740.47433955457
Darryl Wilson (Rep)2424.44433955457

Dollar’s term would have ended at the end of this year, so whoever wins the election ultimately will only serve for about seven months.

The general election to decide who will serve HD-45 for the first full term after Dollar’s resignation will take place November 8 of this year.

Upcoming election calendar

The following is the election calendar for the remainder of the year:

ElectionDeadline to register to vote in the electionDate of the election
Special Election Runoff – Georgia House District 45 ONLYMarch 7, 2022May 3, 2022
General Primary Election, Nonpartisan General Election, and Special ElectionApril 25, 2022May 24, 2022
General Primary Election, Nonpartisan General Election, and Special Election RunoffApril 25, 2022June 21, 2022
General Primary Election Runoff for Federal RacesMay 23, 2022June 21, 2022
General Election/Special ElectionOctober 11, 2022 **November 8, 2022
General Election/Special Election RunoffOctober 11, 2022December 6, 2022
General Election Runoff for Federal RacesNovember 7, 2022December 6, 2022
