GOP’s Kaye and Democrat’s McCormick hold close 1st and 2nd place leads in GA HD-45 special election

Republican Mitchell Kaye and Democrat James Dustin McCormick are ahead in the unofficial tally in the special election to occupy the remainder of Matt Dollar’s term in Georgia state House District 45.

Dollar resigned from the seat in this East Cobb district to take a job with the Technical College System of Georgia.

The table below are the results posted to the Cobb County elections website by 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. They are not the official tally. The results will only be official after the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration certifies them on Monday April 11.

Since it’s mathematically unlikely that changes in the tallies will change the first and second place positions, the likelihood is that the May 3, 2022 runoff for this seat will be between Republican Kaye and Democrat McCormick.

choice name total votes percent of votes registered voters ballots cast Pamela Alayon (Rep) 731 13.67 36955 5349 Mitchell Kaye (Rep) 2247 42.03 36955 5349 James Dustin McCormick (Dem) 2128 39.81 36955 5349 Darryl Wilson (Rep) 240 4.49 36955 5349

CORRECTION: The previous table we posted did not take into account the two Fulton County election precincts. Here are the updated numbers.

choice name Total votes Percentage of votes Registered voters Ballots cast Pamela Alayon (Rep) 733 13.44 43395 5457 Mitchell Kaye (Rep) 2272 41.66 43395 5457 James Dustin McCormick (Dem) 2207 40.47 43395 5457 Darryl Wilson (Rep) 242 4.44 43395 5457

Dollar’s term would have ended at the end of this year, so whoever wins the election ultimately will only serve for about seven months.

The general election to decide who will serve HD-45 for the first full term after Dollar’s resignation will take place November 8 of this year.

Upcoming election calendar

The following is the election calendar for the remainder of the year:

Election Deadline to register to vote in the election Date of the election Special Election Runoff – Georgia House District 45 ONLY March 7, 2022 May 3, 2022 General Primary Election, Nonpartisan General Election, and Special Election April 25, 2022 May 24, 2022 General Primary Election, Nonpartisan General Election, and Special Election Runoff April 25, 2022 June 21, 2022 General Primary Election Runoff for Federal Races May 23, 2022 June 21, 2022 General Election/Special Election October 11, 2022 ** November 8, 2022 General Election/Special Election Runoff October 11, 2022 December 6, 2022 General Election Runoff for Federal Races November 7, 2022 December 6, 2022