Details on April 5 special election for GA House District 45

Cobb County Elections posted the following information about the upcoming special election to fill the Georgia House District 45 seat vacated by Republican Rep. Matt Dollar:

Voters living within GA House District 45 are eligible to vote in a special election to fill the vacancy created when Representative Matt Dollar resigned. For those residents who need to register or update their registration address, the deadline is March 7, 2022. Please view a copy of the map below to identify the GA House District 45 boundaries prior to 2022 redistricting. Additionally, residents may contact the Cobb County Elections Main Office at (770) 528-2581, or by emailing info@cobbelections.org to see if they are eligible to vote in the April 5 election.



My Voter Page will soon be updated for 2022 redistricting and may not accurately reflect eligibility for this Special Election. We are accepting absentee mail applications now thru March 25. Advance Voting will run from March 14 thru April 1. Advertisement

The following candidates qualified to run for the seat:

About Cobb Elections

Elections in Cobb County are supervised by the following managers:

Name Title Janine Eveler Director Erica Hamilton Registration Manager Brenda Jemison Elections Manager Gerry Miller Preparation Center Manager

Oversight is provided by the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration.

The mission of Cobb Elections is described on the county website as follows:

The mission of the Elections Department is to register citizens of Cobb County to vote; to ensure that elections are free, impartial, fair, accurate, convenient and accessible to all voters; to encourage voter participation; to provide excellent customer service to voters, candidates, and the media; and to help the public understand and follow all laws, rules and regulations.

The Elections Department, with oversight from the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration, enforces strict adherence to all current Federal, State and Local laws as well as to State Election Board Rules concerning registering to vote and voting, and serves all citizens in election related matters.

The current board is as follows:

Member Contact Appointed by Term Steven F. Bruning

(Assistant Secretary) 678-778-8033

Steve.Bruning@cobbcounty.org Legislative Delegation July 1, 2021 –

June 30, 2025 Tori Silas

(Chairwoman) 404-539-0157

Tori.Silas@cobbcounty.org Legislative Delegation July 1, 2021 –

June 30, 2025 Jessica M. Brooks

(Vice Chair) 404-983-2986

Jessica.Brooks@cobbcounty.org Democratic Party June 18, 2015 –

June 30, 2023 Pat Gartland 404-583-8989

Pat.gartland@cobbcounty.org Republican Party July 8, 2019 –

June 30, 2023 Jennifer Mosbacher

(Secretary) 678-777-4883

Jennifer.Mosbacher@cobbcounty.org Commission Chairman July 1, 2021 –

June 30, 2025