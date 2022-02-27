Details on April 5 special election for GA House District 45

Cobb County Elections posted the following information about the upcoming special election to fill the Georgia House District 45 seat vacated by Republican Rep. Matt Dollar:
Voters living within GA House District 45 are eligible to vote in a special election to fill the vacancy created when Representative Matt Dollar resigned. For those residents who need to register or update their registration address, the deadline is March 7, 2022.
Please view a copy of the map below to identify the GA House District 45 boundaries prior to 2022 redistricting. Additionally, residents may contact the Cobb County Elections Main Office at (770) 528-2581, or by emailing info@cobbelections.org to see if they are eligible to vote in the April 5 election.
My Voter Page will soon be updated for 2022 redistricting and may not accurately reflect eligibility for this Special Election.
We are accepting absentee mail applications now thru March 25. Advance Voting will run from March 14 thru April 1.
Candidates who qualified to run
The following candidates qualified to run for the seat:
|Candidate Name
|Party
|Pamela Alayon
|Republican
|Mitchell Kaye
|Republican
|James Dustin McCormick
|Democrat
|Darryl Wilson
|Republican
About Cobb Elections
Elections in Cobb County are supervised by the following managers:
|Name
|Title
|Janine Eveler
|Director
|Erica Hamilton
|Registration Manager
|Brenda Jemison
|Elections Manager
|Gerry Miller
|Preparation Center Manager
Oversight is provided by the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration.
The mission of Cobb Elections is described on the county website as follows:
The mission of the Elections Department is to register citizens of Cobb County to vote; to ensure that elections are free, impartial, fair, accurate, convenient and accessible to all voters; to encourage voter participation; to provide excellent customer service to voters, candidates, and the media; and to help the public understand and follow all laws, rules and regulations.
The Elections Department, with oversight from the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration, enforces strict adherence to all current Federal, State and Local laws as well as to State Election Board Rules concerning registering to vote and voting, and serves all citizens in election related matters.
The current board is as follows:
|Member
|Contact
|Appointed by
|Term
|Steven F. Bruning
(Assistant Secretary)
|678-778-8033
Steve.Bruning@cobbcounty.org
|Legislative Delegation
|July 1, 2021 –
June 30, 2025
|Tori Silas
(Chairwoman)
|404-539-0157
Tori.Silas@cobbcounty.org
|Legislative Delegation
|July 1, 2021 –
June 30, 2025
|Jessica M. Brooks
(Vice Chair)
|404-983-2986
Jessica.Brooks@cobbcounty.org
|Democratic Party
|June 18, 2015 –
June 30, 2023
|Pat Gartland
|404-583-8989
Pat.gartland@cobbcounty.org
|Republican Party
|July 8, 2019 –
June 30, 2023
|Jennifer Mosbacher
(Secretary)
|678-777-4883
Jennifer.Mosbacher@cobbcounty.org
|Commission Chairman
|July 1, 2021 –
June 30, 2025
