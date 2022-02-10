Dustin McCormick announces run for Georgia State House District 45 seat

East Cobb businessman Dustin McCormick has announced his intention to run in the Democratic primary for the Georgia State House District 45 seat. The seat is currently held by Republican Matt Dollar.

The primary election will be held May 24, 2022.

The following is the press release announcing McCormick’s campaign:

Atlanta, GA –Dustin McCormick, an East Cobb business executive and community leader, announced today that he will run for Georgia State House District 45 in the forthcoming special election to replace Rep. Matt Dollar. Mr. McCormick, a Democrat, will also seek to represent the recently redrawn district in the November election. Neighborhoods in the district include Heritage Glen, Indian Hills, Crossgate, Mount Bethel, Bishop’s Green, Penhurst, Riverhill, Lake Colony, Forest Brook, Blakeford, Arthurs Vineyard, North Forest, and parts of Coventry Green and Chattahoochee Plantation.

“I’m thrilled to run to represent the community that has given me and my family so much. I believe in a responsive government that preserves our quality of life and focuses on the issues that matter to your family.”

Mr. McCormick has built his career in project management, supply chain logistics, corporate finance, and private wealth management. He’s served in leadership positions at Merrill Lynch, E-Trade, Samsung, and several healthcare startups before joining McKesson Corporation, a healthcare distribution company, in 2020.

“As a financial management expert for multiple Fortune 15 companies, I’m ready to apply my deep knowledge of budgeting, operations, and executive-level management to improve government while saving tax dollars. I’ll work to maintain low taxes and a balanced budget, while also ensuring our money is spent toward improving our education system, keeping our communities green, and fully equipping our existing police and fire departments.”

Mr. McCormick, who contributed to McKesson’s vaccine distribution efforts, feels passionately about helping the community with the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic. “I will continue fighting to ensure that every Georgian has access to the vaccine and COVID-19 testing. And for our valued small business community, I will be advocating for relief and support so that our community’s cherished businesses can get back on track and thrive. Most importantly, because healthcare is a right and not a privilege, I’m committed to expanding access to quality and affordable healthcare.”

Mr.McCormick lives in the Bishop’s Green neighborhood with his partner, Misty, and their two children, Audrey and Finley. Mr. McCormick is an active member of the Bishop’s Green HOA, the East Cobb Civic Association, Rotary Club of East Cobb, Cobb County Democrats, and Cobb County Chamber of Commerce. A HOPE Scholarship recipient, Mr. McCormick, has a B.A. in Finance from Georgia Southern University and an Executive M.B.A. from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business. Outside of work, Mr. McCormick loves tennis, hiking in the North Georgia mountains, and coaching his kids in lacrosse, soccer, and karate.

To learn more about Mr. McCormick’s background and vision as a Democratic candidate for House District 45, you can visit his website at www.DustinMcCormick.com.