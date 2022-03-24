Latest count of ballots cast in Georgia House District 45 Advanced Voting

Here is the latest count of ballots cast in advance voting in the special election for Georgia House District 45 from the Cobb elections website:
ADVANCE in Person Totals
|Date
|Total
|Monday
March 14, 2022
|71
|Tuesday
March 15, 2022
|74
|Wednesday
March 16, 2022
|77
|Thursday
March 17, 2022
|77
|Friday
March 18, 2022
|54
|Saturday
March 19, 2022
|46
|Monday
March 21, 2022
|109
|Tuesday
March 22, 2022
|134
|Wednesday
March 23, 2022
|130
|Total
|772
MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration
|Date
|Total
|Monday
March 14, 2022
|3
|Tuesday
March 15, 2022
|3
|Wednesday
March 16, 2022
|2
|Thursday
March 17, 2022
|2
|Friday
March 18, 2022
|1
|Saturday
March 19, 2022
|0
|Monday
March 21, 2022
|7
|Tuesday
March 22, 2022
|2
|Wednesday
March 23, 2022
|1
|Total
|21
EAST COBB Government Center
|Date
|Total
|Monday
March 14, 2022
|68
|Tuesday
March 15, 2022
|71
|Wednesday
March 16, 2022
|75
|Thursday
March 17, 2022
|75
|Friday
March 18, 2022
|53
|Saturday
March 19, 2022
|46
|Monday
March 21, 2022
|102
|Tuesday
March 22, 2022
|132
|Wednesday
March 23, 2022
|129
|Total
|751
ABSENTEE Ballots
|Ballots
|Total
|Issued
|267
|Returned
|96
|Accepted
|91
|Rejected Ballots
|5
PROVISIONAL Ballots
|Ballots
|Total
|Provisional Ballots Issued AIP
|0
|Provisional Ballots Issued ABM
|2
|Provisional Ballots Issued Election Day
|0
|Provisional Ballots Accepted
|0
|Provisional Ballots Rejected
|0
Background
Voters living within the boundaries of the previous district map for GA House District 45 are eligible to vote in a special election to replace Rep. Matt Dollar who resigned for a position in the Technical College System of Georgia.
Please view a copy of the map at this link to identify the GA House District 45 boundaries prior to 2022 redistricting.
According to the Cobb elections website:
My Voter Page has been updated to reflect the Decennial Census redistricting. It will not reflect accurate eligibility for this Special Election. Residents may view a list of voters eligible to vote in the GA House District 45 Special Election. Additionally, voters may contact the Cobb County Elections Main Office at (770) 528-2581, or by emailing info@cobbelections.org for additional information.
Who will be on the ballot?
The following candidates qualified to run in the special election:
|Pamela Alayon
|Republican
|Mitchell Kaye
|Republican
|James Dustin McCormick
|Democrat
|Darryl Wilson
|Republican
