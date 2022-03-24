Hot Topics

Latest count of ballots cast in Georgia House District 45 Advanced Voting

TOPICS:
The mouth of a ballot box with the text "Insert Ballot Here"Ballot Box (Photo: Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 24, 2022

Here is the latest count of ballots cast in advance voting in the special election for Georgia House District 45 from the Cobb elections website:

ADVANCE in Person Totals

DateTotal
Monday
March 14, 2022		71
Tuesday
March 15, 2022		74
Wednesday
March 16, 2022		77
Thursday
March 17, 2022		77
Friday
March 18, 2022		54
Saturday
March 19, 2022		46
Monday
March 21, 2022		109
Tuesday
March 22, 2022		134
Wednesday
March 23, 2022		130
Total772

MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration

DateTotal
Monday
March 14, 2022		3
Tuesday
March 15, 2022		3
Wednesday
March 16, 2022		2
Thursday
March 17, 2022		2
Friday
March 18, 2022		1
Saturday
March 19, 2022		0
Monday
March 21, 2022		7
Tuesday
March 22, 2022		2
Wednesday
March 23, 2022		1
Total21

EAST COBB Government Center

DateTotal
Monday
March 14, 2022		68
Tuesday
March 15, 2022		71
Wednesday
March 16, 2022		75
Thursday
March 17, 2022		75
Friday
March 18, 2022		53
Saturday
March 19, 2022		46
Monday
March 21, 2022		102
Tuesday
March 22, 2022		132
Wednesday
March 23, 2022		129
Total751

ABSENTEE Ballots

BallotsTotal
Issued267
Returned96
Accepted91
Rejected Ballots5

PROVISIONAL Ballots

BallotsTotal
Provisional Ballots Issued AIP0
Provisional Ballots Issued ABM2
Provisional Ballots Issued Election Day0
Provisional Ballots Accepted0
Provisional Ballots Rejected 0

Background

Voters living within the boundaries of the previous district map for GA House District 45 are eligible to vote in a special election to replace Rep. Matt Dollar who resigned for a position in the Technical College System of Georgia. 

Please view a copy of the map at this link to identify the GA House District 45 boundaries prior to 2022 redistricting. 

According to the Cobb elections website:

Advertisement

My Voter Page has been updated to reflect the Decennial Census redistricting.  It will not reflect accurate eligibility for this Special Election.   Residents may view a list of voters eligible to vote in the GA House District 45 Special Election. Additionally, voters may contact the Cobb County Elections Main Office at (770) 528-2581, or by emailing info@cobbelections.org for additional information.

Who will be on the ballot?

The following candidates qualified to run in the special election:

Pamela AlayonRepublican
Mitchell KayeRepublican
James Dustin McCormickDemocrat
Darryl WilsonRepublican
Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Latest count of ballots cast in Georgia House District 45 Advanced Voting"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.