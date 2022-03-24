Latest count of ballots cast in Georgia House District 45 Advanced Voting

Here is the latest count of ballots cast in advance voting in the special election for Georgia House District 45 from the Cobb elections website:

ADVANCE in Person Totals

Date Total Monday

March 14, 2022 71 Tuesday

March 15, 2022 74 Wednesday

March 16, 2022 77 Thursday

March 17, 2022 77 Friday

March 18, 2022 54 Saturday

March 19, 2022 46 Monday

March 21, 2022 109 Tuesday

March 22, 2022 134 Wednesday

March 23, 2022 130 Total 772

MAIN Office: Cobb Elections & Registration

Date Total Monday

March 14, 2022 3 Tuesday

March 15, 2022 3 Wednesday

March 16, 2022 2 Thursday

March 17, 2022 2 Friday

March 18, 2022 1 Saturday

March 19, 2022 0 Monday

March 21, 2022 7 Tuesday

March 22, 2022 2 Wednesday

March 23, 2022 1 Total 21

EAST COBB Government Center

Date Total Monday

March 14, 2022 68 Tuesday

March 15, 2022 71 Wednesday

March 16, 2022 75 Thursday

March 17, 2022 75 Friday

March 18, 2022 53 Saturday

March 19, 2022 46 Monday

March 21, 2022 102 Tuesday

March 22, 2022 132 Wednesday

March 23, 2022 129 Total 751

ABSENTEE Ballots

Ballots Total Issued 267 Returned 96 Accepted 91 Rejected Ballots 5

PROVISIONAL Ballots

Ballots Total Provisional Ballots Issued AIP 0 Provisional Ballots Issued ABM 2 Provisional Ballots Issued Election Day 0 Provisional Ballots Accepted 0 Provisional Ballots Rejected 0

Background

Voters living within the boundaries of the previous district map for GA House District 45 are eligible to vote in a special election to replace Rep. Matt Dollar who resigned for a position in the Technical College System of Georgia.

Please view a copy of the map at this link to identify the GA House District 45 boundaries prior to 2022 redistricting.

According to the Cobb elections website:

Advertisement

My Voter Page has been updated to reflect the Decennial Census redistricting. It will not reflect accurate eligibility for this Special Election. Residents may view a list of voters eligible to vote in the GA House District 45 Special Election. Additionally, voters may contact the Cobb County Elections Main Office at (770) 528-2581, or by emailing info@cobbelections.org for additional information.

Who will be on the ballot?

The following candidates qualified to run in the special election:

Pamela Alayon Republican Mitchell Kaye Republican James Dustin McCormick Democrat Darryl Wilson Republican