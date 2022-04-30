Reminder: 2022 advance voting and HD-45 runoff this week in Cobb County

Two important election events are taking place in Cobb County this week.
One is the special election runoff for Georgia state House District 45 to fill the unexpired term of Rep. Matt Dollar. This important election will likely be decided by a very small number of voters, so it’s important that if you live in that district, you make your voice heard.
The second is the start of early voting for the 2022 Primary and General Election on May 2.
May 3 Special Runoff-old HD45
- Check if eligible on www.Cobbelections.org or call 770-528-2581. Must live in old House District 45 before redistricting.
- Absentee applications were accepted thru April 22
- Advance voting starts Saturday, April 23
- Election Day polling place change for voters assigned to precinct Mt. Bethel 03 – will vote at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, instead of the East Cobb Government Center.
Download the flyer for the HD45 special election here
May 24 primary
- Absentee ballots will start mailing on April 25
- Absentee applications are accepted thru May 13
- Advance voting starts May 2
- Some Election Day polling places and voter districts have changed – check MVP for polling places and sample ballots www.mvp.sos.ga.gov
Download the information sheet on Advance Voting for the May 24 primary here
Background on the HD-45 special election
Republican Mitchell Kaye and Democrat James Dustin McCormick will face off in the special election runoff to occupy the remainder of Matt Dollar’s term in Georgia state House District 45.
Dollar resigned from the seat in this East Cobb district to take a job with the Technical College System of Georgia.
Dollar’s term would have ended at the end of this year, so whoever wins the election ultimately will only serve for about seven months.
The general election to decide who will serve HD-45 for the first full term after Dollar’s resignation will take place November 8 of this year.
Upcoming election calendar
The following is the election calendar for the remainder of the year:
|Election
|Deadline to register to vote in the election
|Date of the election
|Special Election Runoff – Georgia House District 45 ONLY
|March 7, 2022
|May 3, 2022
|General Primary Election, Nonpartisan General Election, and Special Election
|April 25, 2022
|May 24, 2022
|General Primary Election, Nonpartisan General Election, and Special Election Runoff
|April 25, 2022
|June 21, 2022
|General Primary Election Runoff for Federal Races
|May 23, 2022
|June 21, 2022
|General Election/Special Election
|October 11, 2022 **
|November 8, 2022
|General Election/Special Election Runoff
|October 11, 2022
|December 6, 2022
|General Election Runoff for Federal Races
|November 7, 2022
|December 6, 2022
