Marietta History Center March Pop-In to feature Music

The following announcement of the March Pop-In event at the Marietta History Center was posted on the City of Marietta website:

MARIETTA – The Marietta History Center will be hosting its monthly Pop-In event on Saturday, March 19th from 10:30 am-3:30 pm.

Pop-In’s provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the museum through themed activities and crafts. Join us in, March for crafts and activities geared towards Music with the addition of the Bach to Rock music school! Throughout the day we will have scheduled classes, activities and performances for guests to participate in and enjoy.

When: March 19th, 2022

10:30am-3:30pm

Schedule of events:

11:30- 11:45 – MHC’s Staff live demonstration of Museum’s Antique Music Boxes from the Collection

12:30 -1:15 – Rock N Roll (Music Class for ages 6 months – 3 years old)

1:30- 2:15 – Rock City (Music Class for ages 3 years old – 5 years old)

2:30- 3:30- Live Music Performance

Where: Marietta History Center

1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060

Cost: With the support of a generous private donor, we are able to host all Pop-Ins for 2022, for FREE!

The Museum uses ordinary objects to tell the extraordinary stories of Marietta and Cobb County. Current temporary exhibits includes: Marietta 1899: Color captured in Black and White, Enduring Tension by KSU Museum of History and Holocaust Education and Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence which is organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery. This project received support from the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative

To get logo or pictures, please email AMonroe@MariettaGA.gov. Or for more information, call 770-794-5710 Call +1 770-794-5710 Call +1 770-794-5710 via Google Voice or visit www.MariettaHistory.org.