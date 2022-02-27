Town Center announces sponsors for the Noonday Shanty 5k/10k

In a press release, the Town Center CID announced the sponsors for its upcoming Noonday Shanty 5k/10k to be held on March 22.

We’ve reprinted the press release, with links to more information, below:

March 25, 2022 — Kennesaw, Ga. —Town Center Community today announced its sponsors and partners for the inaugural Noonday Shanty 5K/10K along the popular Noonday Creek Trail. Scheduled for Saturday, March 26, the USA Track and Field certified race will begin at Town Center at Cobb before winding through the scenic trail’s forested areas, wetlands and nearby attractions, including Aviation Park, Cobb International Airport and Fifth Third Bank Stadium.

Inaugural race sponsors include: Hawthorne Global Aviation; Liberty Furniture; Print Graphics; Son & Son’s; Walton Communities; Avonlea Apartments; Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta; Croy Engineering; Fly LBI; REI; Town Center at Cobb; Atkins; Cobb EMC Foundation; North Cobb Rotary; Synovus; Big Peach; HR Knowledge Source; and Orion Race Timing.

Advertisement

“We’re ecstatic to have so many wonderful sponsors to facilitate this fantastic race that supports future greenspace and trail projects in the Town Center area,” said Jennifer Hogan, Town Center Community’s director of community. “Our inaugural Noonday Shanty 5K/10K promises to be a terrific and fun event that will showcase the distinctive Noonday Creek Trail for those who have already grown to love it and for those experiencing it for the first time.”

Managed by Orion Racing, the Noonday Shanty 5K/10K offers two race lengths to kick off the spring running season. Participants are expected to include serious competitors as well as casual walkers. Groups such as the Kennesaw State University Office of Research and others are also slated to participate.

“There’s no better way for our team to be a part of our community than to join our neighbors for the Noonday Shanty 5K/10K and represent the Owl Nation,” said Tyler P. Reinagel, Ph.D., associate vice president of economic development at Kennesaw State University. “To achieve our university pillars, we work closely with KSU faculty and academic units, as well as community partners including the Town Center Community, to continuously look for new ways to engage with members of Town Center.”

With nearly 13,000 visitors each month, the trail is home to the first bike share program created by a community improvement district in the state and uses strategic placemaking and art installations to offer guests access to green space and Cobb County’s intricate trail network.

Those interested in participating can visit towncentercid.com/alliance/noonday-shanty/ to sign up. All registrants receive a commemorative t-shirt and finisher medal.