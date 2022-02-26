Cobb weather February 27: rainy; high near 50

According to the report from the National Weather Service, showers are in the forecast for Cobb County on Sunday February 27, mostly before 4 p.m. The high is expected to be near 50 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Sunday Showers, mainly before 4 p.m. High near 50. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Advertisement

Monday Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 43.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 45.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events. Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.