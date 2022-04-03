Help the environment while getting outdoor exercise at Marietta Tree Keepers’ tree planting at Marietta Cemetery

The Marietta Tree Keepers seeks volunteers to help plant trees in the Marietta City Cemetery on Saturday, April 9, at 8:30 a.m. The Tree Keepers will provide the tools and refreshments. You should dress for outdoor weather and work.

The parking address for the event is in Brown Park, 358 West Atlanta St., Marietta, 30064. There will be signs directing you to the parking area. You can also drive into the middle of the cemetery and look for the Tree Keepers’ sign-in table at the small white building.

The contact for the event is Holly Walquist, 770-424-4664.

The announcement on the City of Marietta website for the event gives the following background information:

Advertisement

Please join us as we maintain prior planted trees in our community. Grab a friend or a family member and donate your Saturday morning to help Marietta Tree Keepers maintain trees. Dress for the weather. Tools and gloves included. Donuts, hot chocolate and hot coffee provided. In case of bad weather please call 770-424-4664 for weather updates and rescheduled date. Large groups please contact us with your number of volunteers that will be in attendance. Members of the Marietta Tree Keepers have been promoting the value of trees to the community since it was founded in 2002. MTK has over 100 members and has planted over 5,500 trees around the city. The 501(C)3 non-profit organization works closely with the City of Marietta to plant trees along public right-of-ways, parks and schools. Those wishing to become a member or make a donation can learn more by visiting MTK’s website at www.mariettaga.gov/committees/treekeepers. For more information, please call 770.424.4664.

About the Marietta Tree Keepers

The Marietta Tree Keepers describes itself as follows on its web page on the City of Marietta website:

Marietta Tree Keepers is a 501(c)(3)non-profit, volunteer organization dedicated to planting, preserving and protecting trees in and around the city of Marietta, Georgia. Marietta is a city rich in history, yet challenged by tremendous growth. Our main strategy is to educate the public about trees; their selection, planting, watering and maintenance. We help them to understand the importance of our abundant great trees, which we are fortunate to have in this 180 year old community. Where once these trees were cleared for farming, now they are once again threatened by development and road construction. We emphasize the many benefits that trees have for our community such as: reducing air and noise pollution, cooling the air, conserving energy and helping to manage our precious water resources, reducing soil erosion, enhancing wildlife habitat and greenspace, not to mention raising property values.

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.

However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.

Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau:

Marietta city, Georgia

2019 Population Estimates 60,867

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 57,452

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 287,600

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 26,878

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 10,501

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 36,894

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 29,239

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 3,132

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates