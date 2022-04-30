Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday May 1, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts a slight chance of showers in the morning in Cobb County on May 1, 2022 followed by increasing chance of rain with a possibility of thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Otherwise mostly cloudy with a high near 80.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Sunday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday

