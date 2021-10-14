Cobb weather: fog this morning, cool weather coming Saturday

According to the National Weather Service update for Cobb and North Georgia, the only hazardous conditions expected today are some patchy dense fog that could restrict visibility to a quarter mile or less.

This forecast continues until 11 a.m. this morning.

No other hazardous weather is expected today.

In their seven-day forecast the NWS states thunderstorms are possible from late Friday into Saturday due to a cold front moving into north and central Georgia

By later Saturday afternoon, the thunderstorms should have passed through Cobb as a high pressure front moves into the county, and any remaining stormy conditions are expected to move into middle Georgia.

No further potentially hazardous weather is predicted in our area from Sunday October 17 through Wednesday October 20.

Detailed weather forecast at Dobbins AFB from the National Weather Service

Today Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tonight Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind.

Friday Patchy fog between 7am and 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a slight chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 46.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 45.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Keep up with the Cobb County Courier’s coverage of climate and weather by following this link.