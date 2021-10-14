Akers Mill Bridge over 1-75 closed today until 1 p.m.

The bridge over I-75 at Akers Mill Road will be closed until 1 p.m. this afternoon.

The Georgia Department of Transportation issued the following press release

WHAT: Georgia DOT and Cobb County will temporarily close the I-75 HOV ramp to the Akers Mill Road exit and the Akers Mill Road Bridge at I-75 in Cobb County on Thursday, October 14, 2021. These temporary closures are related to the imminent start of the I-75 at Akers Mill Road New Express Lanes Access Ramps construction project which will provide new access to the I-75/I-575 Northwest Corridor from Akers Mill Road. WHEN: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. WHERE: Full closure of the I-75 HOV ramp between Cumberland Boulevard and Akers Mill Road. During this closure, the general purpose ramp from I-75 to Akers Mill Road will remain open to traffic. The Akers Mill Road Bridge at I-75 from Overton Park Drive to Cobb Galleria Parkway will be closed to traffic in phases:

6 a.m. until 8 a.m.- Three lanes closed, one westbound lane remains open

8 a.m. until 1 p.m. – Full closure of all bridge lanes

On-site message boards will alert approaching drivers of these closures in advance and provide detours/ alternate routes through the area. Cobb County police will slow traffic for safety during these temporary closures.

About the Georgia Department of Transportation

The GDOT describes itself as follows:

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

The GDOT’s governing body is the 14-member State Transportation Board. The board is chosen by the state legislative delegations of each of the 14 congressional districts in Georgia. The board members serve five-year terms.

The board is currently chaired by Emily Dunn from the 9th Congressional District.

The State Transportation Board chooses the commissioner, currently Russell R. McMurry.