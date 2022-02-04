Cobb weather February 5

According to the report from the National Weather Service, there will be sunny skies in Cobb County on Saturday, February 5 with a high near 43.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 48. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 28.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 55.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.