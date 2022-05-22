Cobb County weather, Sunday May 22, 2022

According to the National Weather Service we should have partly sunny skies in the morning here in Cobb County on Sunday May 22, followed by cloudy skies and a high probability of rain in the afternoon. The high is expected to be in the upper 80s.

7-day forecast

Today

Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Monday

Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday

Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Thursday

Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday

Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Friday Night

Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Saturday

Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

April 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

The climate report shows how much departure from the average temperatures a month has. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-04-01 67 48 57.5 -2.0 0.00 2022-04-02 69 48 58.5 -1.2 0.00 2022-04-03 70 48 59.0 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-04 76 48 62.0 1.8 0.00 2022-04-05 66 54 60.0 -0.4 2.18 2022-04-06 73 61 67.0 6.3 0.89 2022-04-07 70 51 60.5 -0.4 0.02 2022-04-08 59 45 52.0 -9.2 0.00 2022-04-09 57 41 49.0 -12.4 0.01 2022-04-10 74 38 56.0 -5.7 0.00 2022-04-11 71 50 60.5 -1.4 0.00 2022-04-12 82 57 69.5 7.3 0.00 2022-04-13 77 64 70.5 8.0 0.00 2022-04-14 77 56 66.5 3.8 0.12 2022-04-15 77 48 62.5 -0.5 0.00 2022-04-16 73 59 66.0 2.8 1.05 2022-04-17 73 60 66.5 3.0 T 2022-04-18 73 49 61.0 -2.8 0.01 2022-04-19 64 42 53.0 -11.0 0.00 2022-04-20 72 45 58.5 -5.8 0.00 2022-04-21 76 55 65.5 0.9 0.00 2022-04-22 82 58 70.0 5.2 0.00 2022-04-23 81 60 70.5 5.4 0.00 2022-04-24 80 60 70.0 4.6 0.00 2022-04-25 84 62 73.0 7.4 0.00 2022-04-26 72 56 64.0 -1.9 0.09 2022-04-27 77 47 62.0 -4.2 0.00 2022-04-28 78 53 65.5 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-29 80 57 68.5 1.8 0.00 2022-04-30 81 59 70.0 3.0 0.00 Sum 2211 1579 – – 4.37 Average 73.7 52.6 63.2 0.0 – Normal 73.8 52.5 63.2 – 3.81

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

