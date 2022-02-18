Cobb weather February 19: sunny skies and a high near 57 degrees

According to the weather report from the National Weather Service, we’ll see sunny skies in Cobb County on Saturday February 19 with a high temperature of near 57 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 57. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind around 5 mph.

Washington’s Birthday Showers. High near 58. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Thursday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events. Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.