Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday May 18

The National Weather Service forecasts we’ll have sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday May 18 with a high in the lower 90s.

7-day forecast

Today

Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds.

Thursday

Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sunday

Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

April 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

The climate report shows how much departure from the average temperatures a month has. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-04-01 67 48 57.5 -2.0 0.00 2022-04-02 69 48 58.5 -1.2 0.00 2022-04-03 70 48 59.0 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-04 76 48 62.0 1.8 0.00 2022-04-05 66 54 60.0 -0.4 2.18 2022-04-06 73 61 67.0 6.3 0.89 2022-04-07 70 51 60.5 -0.4 0.02 2022-04-08 59 45 52.0 -9.2 0.00 2022-04-09 57 41 49.0 -12.4 0.01 2022-04-10 74 38 56.0 -5.7 0.00 2022-04-11 71 50 60.5 -1.4 0.00 2022-04-12 82 57 69.5 7.3 0.00 2022-04-13 77 64 70.5 8.0 0.00 2022-04-14 77 56 66.5 3.8 0.12 2022-04-15 77 48 62.5 -0.5 0.00 2022-04-16 73 59 66.0 2.8 1.05 2022-04-17 73 60 66.5 3.0 T 2022-04-18 73 49 61.0 -2.8 0.01 2022-04-19 64 42 53.0 -11.0 0.00 2022-04-20 72 45 58.5 -5.8 0.00 2022-04-21 76 55 65.5 0.9 0.00 2022-04-22 82 58 70.0 5.2 0.00 2022-04-23 81 60 70.5 5.4 0.00 2022-04-24 80 60 70.0 4.6 0.00 2022-04-25 84 62 73.0 7.4 0.00 2022-04-26 72 56 64.0 -1.9 0.09 2022-04-27 77 47 62.0 -4.2 0.00 2022-04-28 78 53 65.5 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-29 80 57 68.5 1.8 0.00 2022-04-30 81 59 70.0 3.0 0.00 Sum 2211 1579 – – 4.37 Average 73.7 52.6 63.2 0.0 – Normal 73.8 52.5 63.2 – 3.81

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .