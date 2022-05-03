Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday May 4

The National Weather Service forecasts a 40 percent chance of showers here in Cobb County on Wednesday May 4, with a high near 85 degrees.

We are still under a hazardous weather outlook from the NWS due to the possibility of isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds, lightning, and brief periods of heavy rain.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Wednesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. High near 81. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 81.

April 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

The climate report shows how much departure from the average temperatures a month has. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-04-01 67 48 57.5 -2.0 0.00 2022-04-02 69 48 58.5 -1.2 0.00 2022-04-03 70 48 59.0 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-04 76 48 62.0 1.8 0.00 2022-04-05 66 54 60.0 -0.4 2.18 2022-04-06 73 61 67.0 6.3 0.89 2022-04-07 70 51 60.5 -0.4 0.02 2022-04-08 59 45 52.0 -9.2 0.00 2022-04-09 57 41 49.0 -12.4 0.01 2022-04-10 74 38 56.0 -5.7 0.00 2022-04-11 71 50 60.5 -1.4 0.00 2022-04-12 82 57 69.5 7.3 0.00 2022-04-13 77 64 70.5 8.0 0.00 2022-04-14 77 56 66.5 3.8 0.12 2022-04-15 77 48 62.5 -0.5 0.00 2022-04-16 73 59 66.0 2.8 1.05 2022-04-17 73 60 66.5 3.0 T 2022-04-18 73 49 61.0 -2.8 0.01 2022-04-19 64 42 53.0 -11.0 0.00 2022-04-20 72 45 58.5 -5.8 0.00 2022-04-21 76 55 65.5 0.9 0.00 2022-04-22 82 58 70.0 5.2 0.00 2022-04-23 81 60 70.5 5.4 0.00 2022-04-24 80 60 70.0 4.6 0.00 2022-04-25 84 62 73.0 7.4 0.00 2022-04-26 72 56 64.0 -1.9 0.09 2022-04-27 77 47 62.0 -4.2 0.00 2022-04-28 78 53 65.5 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-29 80 57 68.5 1.8 0.00 2022-04-30 81 59 70.0 3.0 0.00 Sum 2211 1579 – – 4.37 Average 73.7 52.6 63.2 0.0 – Normal 73.8 52.5 63.2 – 3.81

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

