Cobb weather February 15: Sunny Tuesday but showers starting Wednesday

According to the report from the National Weather Service, here in Cobb County we’ll be moving out of high fire hazard situation and into possible heavy rains and thunderstorms beginning Wednesday.

But for Tuesday’s forecast the NWS expects sunny skies.

Here is what the NWS had to say in their hazardous weather outlook posted on Monday:

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 62. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. High near 67. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers. Low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

FridayA 40 percent chance of showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Washington’s Birthday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… Hazardous fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon and evening due to dry fuels and low relative humidity. A Fire Danger Statement has been issued for these conditions. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday… A low pressure system will bring periods of heavy rain and a chance of thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events. Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.