Wind advisory in effect for Cobb and much of north Georgia

According to the report from the National Weather Service, Cobb County is under a hazardous weather outlook, as a wind advisory has been put into effect for Thursday evening through early Friday morning, and thunderstorms are expected.

Here is the advisory:

Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Peachtree City GA 251 PM EST Thu Feb 17 2022 GAZ001>009-011>016-019>021-030>033-041>045-052>055-066-067-078- 089-180400- /O.CON.KFFC.WI.Y.0004.000000T0000Z-220218T0800Z/ Dade-Walker-Catoosa-Whitfield-Murray-Fannin-Gilmer-Union-Towns- Chattooga-Gordon-Pickens-Dawson-Lumpkin-White-Floyd-Bartow- Cherokee-Polk-Paulding-Cobb-North Fulton-Haralson-Carroll-Douglas- South Fulton-DeKalb-Heard-Coweta-Fayette-Clayton-Troup-Meriwether- Harris-Muscogee- Including the cities of Calhoun, Dahlonega, Cleveland, Rome, Cartersville, Marietta, Atlanta, Carrollton, Douglasville, East Point, Decatur, Newnan, Peachtree City, and Columbus 251 PM EST Thu Feb 17 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Areas at elevations above 2500 feet could have gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 3 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Overnight Thursday through Friday morning Showers and thunderstorms before 3 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3 am and 4 am, then a chance of showers after 4 am. Low around 39. South wind 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Advertisement

Friday A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Washington’s Birthday Showers likely after 8 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night Showers. Low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Showers. High near 70. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.