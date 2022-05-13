Cobb County weather forecast Friday, May 13, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday May 13, 2022, with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms, mostly after 3 p.m. and a high near 79 degrees.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia:

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

A slight chance of showers between 11 a.m. and noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

April 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

The climate report shows how much departure from the average temperatures a month has. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2022-04-01 67 48 57.5 -2.0 0.00 2022-04-02 69 48 58.5 -1.2 0.00 2022-04-03 70 48 59.0 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-04 76 48 62.0 1.8 0.00 2022-04-05 66 54 60.0 -0.4 2.18 2022-04-06 73 61 67.0 6.3 0.89 2022-04-07 70 51 60.5 -0.4 0.02 2022-04-08 59 45 52.0 -9.2 0.00 2022-04-09 57 41 49.0 -12.4 0.01 2022-04-10 74 38 56.0 -5.7 0.00 2022-04-11 71 50 60.5 -1.4 0.00 2022-04-12 82 57 69.5 7.3 0.00 2022-04-13 77 64 70.5 8.0 0.00 2022-04-14 77 56 66.5 3.8 0.12 2022-04-15 77 48 62.5 -0.5 0.00 2022-04-16 73 59 66.0 2.8 1.05 2022-04-17 73 60 66.5 3.0 T 2022-04-18 73 49 61.0 -2.8 0.01 2022-04-19 64 42 53.0 -11.0 0.00 2022-04-20 72 45 58.5 -5.8 0.00 2022-04-21 76 55 65.5 0.9 0.00 2022-04-22 82 58 70.0 5.2 0.00 2022-04-23 81 60 70.5 5.4 0.00 2022-04-24 80 60 70.0 4.6 0.00 2022-04-25 84 62 73.0 7.4 0.00 2022-04-26 72 56 64.0 -1.9 0.09 2022-04-27 77 47 62.0 -4.2 0.00 2022-04-28 78 53 65.5 -0.9 0.00 2022-04-29 80 57 68.5 1.8 0.00 2022-04-30 81 59 70.0 3.0 0.00 Sum 2211 1579 – – 4.37 Average 73.7 52.6 63.2 0.0 – Normal 73.8 52.5 63.2 – 3.81

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

