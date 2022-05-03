Man convicted of shooting another man in argument over an Uno game

In a public information release, Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. announced that Taylor Grant, 34 was found guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for shooting a man in an argument that started during an Uno game.

The DA’s office described the events leading up to the conviction as follows:

Grant’s charges stemmed from a shooting that took place at a house party in Marietta on December 13, 2020. The 37-year old male victim was visiting from out of town and was an attendee at the small gathering at his cousin’s home. After the group played a game of Uno, Grant and the victim began arguing. Grant shot the victim in his bicep and stood over him threatening to kill him. Another attendee of the gathering called 911. Grant ordered an Uber to take him to his home in Fulton County. Upon arrival to the shooting location, Cobb County Police Department located the victim on the sidewalk and rendered aid until he was transported to the hospital. Initially, the victim told officers he had been shot by a drive-by shooter and did not know who had shot him. When the victim returned home to California, he underwent several surgeries. He contacted Cobb County Police Department to re-open the investigation. The victim told the detective the truth about what happened. Grant was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on April 2, 2021. Advertisement During the trial, Assistant District Attorney Nemonie Nooks presented the jury with testimony from the victim, eyewitnesses, the victim’s doctor, and responding officers. The victim testified that he was not forthcoming on the night of the shooting because he did not want to get anyone in trouble. After he underwent multiple surgeries, he decided he wanted Grant to be held accountable. Cobb County Superior Court Judge Robert E. Flournoy, III presided over the trial. Sentencing is scheduled for a later date.

Grant’s defense was conducted by Rickey Richardson, an Atlanta attorney.

The District Attorney’s team included Assistant District Attorney Nemonie Nooks, Assistant District Attorney Alex Clark, Investigator S. Duncan, and Victim Advocate Beth Reid.

“Intoxication seemed to be the catalyst for the events of December 13th. However, it was no excuse for the excessive force that Grant used.” ADA Nooks said.