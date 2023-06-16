Man sentenced in Cobb court to 15 years in prison for shooting stranger in back during attempt to retrieve marijuana shipment

Octavious Ricardo Ward, 28, entered a non-negotiated plea of guilty in Cobb County Superior Court to one count of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

The aggravated assault charge was for shooting a stranger in the back in the course of the defendant trying to retrieve a shipment of drugs.

Judge Ann B. Harris sentenced Ward to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years on probation.

A public information release from Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. described the incident leading to the arrest and guilty plea as follows:

“On May 23, 2022, Cobb County Police officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting on Station Club Drive in Marietta, GA. When officers arrived, they found a man, who had been shot twice in the lower back, on the sidewalk near his apartment. He was quickly transported to Kennestone Hospital for medical attention. Detectives interviewed witnesses who described the suspect’s vehicle as an early 2000’s model maroon Toyota Camry.

“According to the victim, he was followed home from work by Ward. Ward had shown up to the victim’s workplace earlier in the day and spoke with the victim’s co-worker, who was temporarily staying in the victim’s home. Ward repeatedly asked for the victim’s mailbox key and when he refused, Ward shot the victim in the back and fled.

“Detectives learned that the co-worker living with the victim accepted money from Ward in exchange for Ward shipping two pounds of marijuana to the victim’s residence. The package was found, addressed to Ward. The victim was completely unaware of the arrangement and didn’t know why Ward asked for access to the mailbox.

“Two days later, detectives arrested Ward in Gwinnett County. Authorities found and identified the vehicle’s owner as Octavious Ward through FLOCK license plate readers. During the search on Ward’s vehicle, detectives found the gun used to shoot the victim as well as the clothing that matched what he wore at the time of the incident. Detectives also learned that Ward sent a text admitting to having just shot someone.”

Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Raynor read the victim’s impact statement to the court during the non-negotiated plea.

The victim, in the impact statement, told the court about his long-lasting injuries (the two bullets are still lodged in his spine), ongoing pain and continued emotional trauma.

Judge Ann B. Harris told the defendant that the crime was an “unprovoked unnecessary attack”.

Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Raynor prosecuted this case.

The case was Investigated by Cobb County Police Detective C. Mills.

Marietta attorney Sanford Rice represented Ward during the plea.