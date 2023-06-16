Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, June 16, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, June 16, 2023, with a high near 87 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 66 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 3 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Juneteenth

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. High near 81. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m, then a chance of showers. Low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday

A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”