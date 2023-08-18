Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, August 18, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, August 18, 2023, with a high near 87 degrees.
Tonight it is expected to be clear, with an overnight low of around 64 degrees.
What does the extended forecast have in store?
This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.
Today
Sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 89. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 92. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 69.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 95.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Tuesday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 71.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 95.
What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?
The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July 2023 figures.
In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:
“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.
“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.
“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”
The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.
|Date
|Max Temp
|Min Temp
|Average
|Departure from norm
|Precipitation
|2023-07-01
|96
|73
|84.5
|4.4
|0
|2023-07-02
|93
|73
|83
|2.8
|0.61
|2023-07-03
|89
|72
|80.5
|0.2
|0.01
|2023-07-04
|92
|73
|82.5
|2.1
|0
|2023-07-05
|88
|75
|81.5
|1
|0
|2023-07-06
|93
|73
|83
|2.4
|0
|2023-07-07
|92
|74
|83
|2.4
|T
|2023-07-08
|92
|72
|82
|1.3
|0
|2023-07-09
|91
|71
|81
|0.2
|0.19
|2023-07-10
|87
|70
|78.5
|-2.3
|0.73
|2023-07-11
|90
|71
|80.5
|-0.4
|0
|2023-07-12
|92
|74
|83
|2
|T
|2023-07-13
|92
|74
|83
|2
|0
|2023-07-14
|93
|75
|84
|3
|0
|2023-07-15
|93
|77
|85
|3.9
|0
|2023-07-16
|94
|73
|83.5
|2.4
|0
|2023-07-17
|91
|71
|81
|-0.1
|0
|2023-07-18
|93
|73
|83
|1.8
|T
|2023-07-19
|94
|76
|85
|3.8
|T
|2023-07-20
|96
|74
|85
|3.8
|T
|2023-07-21
|94
|72
|83
|1.8
|0.13
|2023-07-22
|87
|71
|79
|-2.2
|0.05
|2023-07-23
|92
|72
|82
|0.8
|0
|2023-07-24
|93
|72
|82.5
|1.2
|0
|2023-07-25
|95
|71
|83
|1.7
|T
|2023-07-26
|96
|76
|86
|4.8
|0
|2023-07-27
|97
|75
|86
|4.8
|0
|2023-07-28
|94
|77
|85.5
|4.3
|0.01
|2023-07-29
|98
|77
|87.5
|6.3
|0
|2023-07-30
|94
|75
|84.5
|3.3
|0
|2023-07-31
|97
|74
|85.5
|4.3
|0
|Daily Data
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Max Temperature
|M
|89
|101 in 2000
|70 in 1981
|Min Temperature
|M
|71
|80 in 2000
|62 in 1964
|Avg Temperature
|M
|80.2
|90.5 in 2000
|67.5 in 1905
|Precipitation
|M
|0.14
|1.78 in 1998
|0.00 in 2021
|Snowfall
|M
|0.0
|0.0 in 2022
|0.0 in 2022
|Snow Depth
|M
|–
|0 in 2022
|0 in 2022
|HDD (base 65)
|M
|0
|0 in 2022
|0 in 2022
|CDD (base 65)
|M
|15
|26 in 2000
|3 in 1981
|Month-to-Date Summary
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Avg Max Temperature
|91.5
|89.6
|97.9 in 2007
|80.8 in 1884
|Avg Min Temperature
|71.8
|71.8
|76.2 in 2007
|65.4 in 1976
|Avg Temperature
|81.6
|80.7
|87.1 in 2007
|73.3 in 1884
|Total Precipitation
|3.86
|2.47
|8.68 in 1920
|0.02 in 1925
|Total Snowfall
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0 in 2023
|0.0 in 2023
|Max Snow Depth
|0
|–
|0 in 2023
|0 in 2023
|Total HDD (base 65)
|0
|0
|2 in 1894
|0 in 2023
|Total CDD (base 65)
|287
|283
|402 in 2007
|154 in 1884
|Year-to-Date Summary
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Avg Max Temperature
|76.3
|74.3
|77.5 in 2012
|68.3 in 1912
|Avg Min Temperature
|57.7
|55.0
|57.9 in 2017
|49.1 in 1940
|Avg Temperature
|67.0
|64.7
|67.7 in 2012
|59.3 in 1940
|Total Precipitation
|30.90
|32.95
|52.11 in 1920
|17.51 in 2007
|Total Snowfall (since July 1)
|0.0
|0.0
|T in 2001
|0.0 in 2023
|Max Snow Depth (since July 1)
|0
|–
|T in 1942
|0 in 2023
|Total HDD (since July 1)
|0
|0
|4 in 1936
|0 in 2023
|Total CDD (since Jan 1)
|1520
|1462
|1747 in 2019
|930 in 1976
Period of Record:
- Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-17
- Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-17
- Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-08-17
- Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-16
- Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-15
For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.
Climate and climate change coverage in the Cobb County Courier
Extreme Heat Is Particularly Hard On Older Adults, And An Aging Population And Climate Change Are Putting Ever More People At Risk
How Climate Change Intensifies The Water Cycle, Fueling Extreme Rainfall And Flooding – The Northeast Deluge Was Just The Latest
Republicans’ Anti-ESG Attack May Be Silencing Insurers, But It Isn’t Changing Their Pro-Climate Business Decisions
KSU Professor Awarded NSF Grant To Study Effects Of Climate Change On Farming Communities In Iceland And Greenland
How California’s Ambitious New Climate Plan Could Help Speed Energy Transformation Around The World
What does the National Weather Service do?
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”