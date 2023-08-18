Keep Smyrna Beautiful has a lot of useful and worthwhile events on its latest calendar

If you’re a Smyrna resident, Keep Smyrna Beautiful probably has an event on their upcoming calendar you’l be interested in.

The upcoming calendar includes document shredding, bulk trash amnesty day, cleanups on both the roadways and the river, and today and tomorrow a pollinator census.

Here’s the lineup, reprinted from the Keep Smyrna Beautiful public information release:

SCHOOL GRANTS & TEACHER SCHOLARSHIPS

The application periods for both Keep Smyrna Beautiful School Grants and Teacher Continuing Education Scholarships are open from August 1 through November 3, 2023. KSB School Grants support beautification, gardening, or environmental education projects. KSB Teacher Scholarships support teachers to attend trainings in environmental education. Details and application links for both can be found at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/school-partnerships/

GREAT SOUTHEAST POLLINATOR CENSUS



Keep Smyrna Beautiful is helping spread the word about this important and fun citizen science event. On Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19, residents are invited to pick a spot outside and take a few minutes to document the pollinators they see and then upload their results. Paper copies of the guidelines and pollinator craft kits for kids are available at the Smyrna Community Center and Smyrna Public Library. Learn more about the census: https://www.gsepc.org/

DOCUMENT SHREDDING

Securely shred and recycle your documents at the fall Document Shredding event on Saturday, September 9 from 9 am to noon! This event takes place at the Aline Wolfe Adult Recreation Center, and you do not have to be a Smyrna resident to participate. This event is free, but donations are accepted! Lean more: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/shred-fest/

RIVERS ALIVE

Rivers Alive is on Saturday, September 23 from 9 am to noon. Our largest water initiative, Rivers Alive is an annual litter cleanup along the tributaries that run into the Chattahoochee River, which supplies drinking water for millions in the metro Atlanta area. Registration is required. Learn more and register: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/rivers-alive/

ADOPT-A-MILE

KSB hosts the fourth and final Adopt-a-Mile litter cleanup of 2023 on Saturday, October 14. Hundreds of Adopt-a-Mile volunteers will join their groups to clean up their designated mile, helping to keep Smyrna clean, green, and beautiful. To learn more about how to adopt a mile in Smyrna, visit https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/adopt-a-mile/

BULKY TRASH AMNESTY DAY

On Saturday, October 21, Smyrna residents can dispose of large items at Smyrna Public Works (2190 Atlanta Rd. SE) for free. This event runs from 8 am to 1 pm. ID or other proof of residency is required. No construction debris, lawnmowers, propane tanks, household hazardous waste, or items containing Freon. https://www.smyrnaga.gov/departments/departments/keep-smyrna-beautiful-environmental-services/ksb-events

MONTHLY RECYCLING CENTER TOURS

The City of Smyrna Recycling Center offers monthly tours on third Friday of the month (except for holidays) at 9 am. You can register to attend by visiting: https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/education/

VOLUNTEERING



Throughout the fall, Keep Smyrna Beautiful will continue regular volunteer events, including Community Cleanups, Storm Drain Marking, and Adopt-a-Mile. Interested in volunteering? Fill out our online volunteer application, which can be found at https://keepsmyrnabeautiful.com/volunteer/