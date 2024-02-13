Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling February 13, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, with a high near 53 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Wind Advisory that is in effect across north Georgia until early afternoon.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. 

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. 

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph. 

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. South wind around 5 mph. 

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Washington’s Birthday

Sunny, with a high near 58.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-01-01503442-3.10
2024-01-02543042-30
2024-01-03473139-5.90.03
2024-01-04533443.5-1.30
2024-01-05533242.5-2.20.17
2024-01-065139450.30.7
2024-01-07513643.5-1.1T
2024-01-08523342.5-2.10.44
2024-01-095440472.52.75
2024-01-10513744-0.50
2024-01-11623548.540
2024-01-125642494.50.22
2024-01-13503140.5-40
2024-01-14583044-0.50
2024-01-15614251.570
2024-01-16461832-12.50.4
2024-01-17391326-18.50
2024-01-18512437.5-70
2024-01-19482737.5-7.10.02
2024-01-20321724.5-20.10
2024-01-21411427.5-17.20
2024-01-22502738.5-6.20
2024-01-23524146.51.70.05
2024-01-24634855.510.60.09
2024-01-25726166.521.51.1
2024-01-26696064.519.40
2024-01-27665761.516.30.46
2024-01-285644504.7T
2024-01-29543946.51.10
2024-01-306133471.4T
2024-01-315640482.3T

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, February 13, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5875 in 19497 in 1899
Min TemperatureM3957 in 1884-9 in 1899
Avg TemperatureM48.162.0 in 1918-1.0 in 1899
PrecipitationM0.162.70 in 19230.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.01.0 in 19710.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM3 in 20100 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M1766 in 18993 in 1918
CDD (base 65)M00 in 20230 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature61.856.568.1 in 195733.3 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature44.337.353.7 in 188418.8 in 1917
Avg Temperature53.146.960.3 in 188427.0 in 1895
Total Precipitation3.482.048.73 in 18810.03 in 1938
Total Snowfall0.00.24.0 in 19340.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth04 in 19340 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)141236491 in 189562 in 1884
Total CDD (base 65)008 in 19570 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature55.854.763.8 in 195042.3 in 1977
Avg Min Temperature37.736.146.5 in 195021.4 in 1977
Avg Temperature46.845.455.1 in 195031.9 in 1977
Total Precipitation9.916.6317.47 in 19361.89 in 1938
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T1.68.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)157218523127 in 19771225 in 1932
Total CDD (since Jan 1)2012 in 19320 in 2021

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-12
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-02-12
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-02-12
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-11
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-02-11

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

