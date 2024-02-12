Wind advisory in effect from 10 p.m. tonight until 7 a.m. tomorrow

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on this evening, Tuesday, February 12.

The advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. this evening until 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM Advertisement TUESDAY… * WHAT…West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Georgia. * WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Due to the recent heavy rains, a few trees with weakened root systems may be downed. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

What counties and cities are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Glascock, Greene, Gwinnett, Habersham, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Madison, Morgan, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Polk, Putnam, Rockdale, South Fulton, Spalding, Taliaferro, Walton, Warren, Washington, Wilkes

And the following cities:

Athens, Atlanta, Carrollton, Cartersville, Conyers, Covington, Decatur, Douglasville, East Point, Gainesville, Griffin, Lawrenceville, Marietta, Newnan, Peachtree City.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

