Wind advisory still in effect for Cobb County Friday due to remnants of Hurricane Nicole

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Cobb County and other counties in north and central Georgia that will be in effect until this evening, 7 p.m. Friday, November 11.

The advisory is in effect due to the northward movement of the remnants of Hurricane Nicole.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

Advertisement

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Breezy conditions and locally heavy rainfall will continue to be

the primary hazards as the remnants of Nicole exits the area. A

Wind Advisory is in effect through this evening for wind gusts up

to 35 mph.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Saturday through Thursday…

Areas of frost are possible Sunday and Monday mornings mainly

along and north of the I-85 corridor.

Colder temperatures are expected across the area Sunday through

much of next week. There is a slight chance for a light wintry mix

across the north Georgia mountains Tuesday morning and again

Thursday morning, but little to no impacts or accumulation of ice

or snow are expected at this time.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the wind advisory:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

How long does the danger last?

The advisory is expected to be in effect until 7 p.m. Friday evening.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .