Cobb County weather forecast: Friday, November 11, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts showers and possible thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Veterans Day, November 11, 2022.

The expected high is near 67 degrees.

It is expected to be mostly cloudy tonight, with an overnight low of around 51 degrees.

A wind advisory continues for the area due to the lingering effects of Hurricane Nicole.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Veterans Day

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 3 p.m and 4 p.m. High near 67. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of rain after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October figures but our election coverage has delayed the updates to the tables below. We should have updated climate figures by the weekend of tomorrow November 12.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather? , the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from normal Precipitation











2022-09-01 91 69 80 1.7 0 2022-09-02 86 73 79.5 1.4 0.09 2022-09-03 88 72 80 2 0 2022-09-04 83 73 78 0.2 0.26 2022-09-05 86 72 79 1.4 0.1 2022-09-06 86 71 78.5 1.1 T 2022-09-07 87 71 79 1.8 0 2022-09-08 85 72 78.5 1.5 0 2022-09-09 79 68 73.5 -3.2 0.03 2022-09-10 73 67 70 -6.5 0.12 2022-09-11 82 71 76.5 0.2 0.01 2022-09-12 85 65 75 -1 T 2022-09-13 81 57 69 -6.8 0 2022-09-14 85 62 73.5 -2 0 2022-09-15 83 66 74.5 -0.8 0 2022-09-16 83 64 73.5 -1.5 0 2022-09-17 84 65 74.5 -0.2 0 2022-09-18 86 65 75.5 1 0 2022-09-19 87 67 77 2.8 0 2022-09-20 92 69 80.5 6.6 0.38 2022-09-21 93 71 82 8.4 0 2022-09-22 94 68 81 7.7 T 2022-09-23 80 62 71 -2 0 2022-09-24 81 55 68 -4.6 0 2022-09-25 83 63 73 0.7 T 2022-09-26 82 62 72 0 0 2022-09-27 76 55 65.5 -6.2 0 2022-09-28 76 55 65.5 -5.8 0 2022-09-29 75 56 65.5 -5.5 0 2022-09-30 79 62 70.5 -0.1 T

Sum 2511 1968



Average 83.7 65.6 74.7 -0.2 Normal 83.9 65.9 74.9



Summer 2022 Average Temperature Ranking & Records Climate Site Avg Temp Rank Highest Avg Temp Record (deg) (year) Lowest Avg Temp Record (deg) (year) Athens 12th Warmest 82.2 (2016) 74.5 (1967) Atlanta 10th Warmest 82.7 (1980) 73.5 (1967) Columbus 15th Warmest 84.6 (2011) 78.3 (1967) Macon 14th Warmest 83.5 (1954) 76.1 (1967)

Summer 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics Climate Site Maximum Temperature (deg) Max T Date Minimum Temperature (deg) Min T Date Athens 102 6/22 59 6/20 Atlanta 99 6/15 64 6/10 Columbus 102 6/22 60 6/20 Macon 105 6/22 60 6/20 Cartersville 97 6/22, 23 57 6/20 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 100 6/15 58 6/20 Fulton Co Arpt 99 6/15 58 6/20 Gainesville 98 6/22 61 6/10 Peachtree City 102 6/15 58 6/20 Rome 100 6/22, 23 57 6/20

Summer 2022 Average Temperature Climate Statistics Climate Site Average Maximum Temperature (deg) Average Minimum Temperature (deg) Athens 87.5 73.0 Atlanta 87.0 74.0 Columbus 89.5 75.5 Macon 88.0 77.0 Cartersville 86.0 70.5 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 88.0 70.5 Fulton Co Arpt 87.0 71.5 Gainesville 71.0 87.0 Peachtree City 86.5 73.0 Rome 61.7 87.5

Average Maximum Temperature Ranking & Records Climate Site Avg Max Temp Rank Highest Avg Max Temp Record (deg) (Year) Lowest Avg Max Temp Record (deg) (Year) Athens 18th Warmest 91.5 (2007) 81.5 (1967) Atlanta 25th Warmest 92.0 (2012) 80.5 (1967) Columbus 14th Warmest 92.5 (2012) 83.0 (1994) Macon 29th Warmest 93.5 (1980) 82.0 (1967)

Average Minimum Temperature Ranking & Records Climate Site Avg Min Temp Rank Highest Avg Min Temp Record (deg) (Year) Lowest Avg Min Temp Record (deg) (Year) Athens 2nd Warmest 74.0 (1982) 57.0 (1967) Atlanta 4th Warmest 74.5 (2016) 55.0 (1967) Columbus 3rd Warmest 78.0 (2011) 61.5 (1967) Macon Warmest on Record 77.0 (2022) 56.5 (1967)

Summer 2022 Precipitation Climate Statistics Climate Site Total Precipitation (in) Normal Precipitation (in) DFN (Departure From Normal) Athens 12.39 13.63 -1.24 Atlanta 16.26 13.59 +2.67 Columbus 9.47 13.06 -3.59 Macon 18.30 13.61 +4.69 Cartersville 16.34 11.11 +5.23 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 15.46 13.91 +1.55 Fulton County Arpt 12.10 12.83 -0.73 Gainesville 12.39 13.38 -0.99 Peachtree City 9.88 13.25 -3.37 Rome 7.84 11.31 -3.47

Summer 2022 Precipitation Ranking & Records Climate Site Total Precipitation Ranking Minimum Total Precip Record (in) (Year) Maximum Total Precip Record (in) (Year)

Athens 36th Wettest 4.28 (1957) 29.39 (1994)

Atlanta 19th Wettest 3.88 (1930) 25.82 (2005)

Columbus 58th Wettest 6.31 (1990) 24.76 (2013)

Macon 7th Wettest 5.00 (1997) 29.26 (2013)



Summer 2022 Precipitation Climate Statistics Climate Site Maximum Daily Precip (in) Max P Date



Athens 2.08 7/30



Atlanta 2.40 6/26



Columbus 1.47 8/18



Macon 3.45 6/24



Cartersville 2.33 7/1



Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 3.82 7/30



Fulton Co Arpt 2.10 6/24



Gainesville 1.85 7/3



Peachtree City 2.61 6/24



Rome 1.11 7/29





Summer 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics Climate Site Average Temperature (deg) Normal Temperature (deg) DFN (Departure From Normal) Athens 80.4 79.5 +0.9 Atlanta 80.7 79.7 +1.0 Columbus 82.2 82.0 +0.2 Macon 81.8 81.1 +0.7 Cartersville 79.5 77.5 +2.0 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 79.4 78.1 +1.3 Fulton County Arpt 79.8 78.8 +1.0 Gainesville 79.4 77.5 +1.9 Peachtree City 80.4 79.4 +1.0 Rome 81.0 78.9 +2.1

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

