Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, May 5, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, May 5, 2024, with a high near 83 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered showers and thunderstorms that are ongoing in portions of the area this morning and remain possible through this afternoon.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Patchy fog after 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before noon. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night

A chance of thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 72.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-04-01 78 65 71.5 12 0 2024-04-02 81 64 72.5 12.8 2.66 2024-04-03 68 50 59 -0.9 0.75 2024-04-04 65 44 54.5 -5.7 0 2024-04-05 64 43 53.5 -6.9 0 2024-04-06 66 40 53 -7.7 0 2024-04-07 74 45 59.5 -1.4 0 2024-04-08 76 55 65.5 4.3 0 2024-04-09 66 58 62 0.6 0.69 2024-04-10 73 60 66.5 4.8 0.26 2024-04-11 75 55 65 3.1 0.21 2024-04-12 69 51 60 -2.2 0 2024-04-13 77 48 62.5 0 0 2024-04-14 85 54 69.5 6.8 0 2024-04-15 84 59 71.5 8.5 0 2024-04-16 84 61 72.5 9.3 0 2024-04-17 80 66 73 9.5 0.08 2024-04-18 85 61 73 9.2 0 2024-04-19 86 67 76.5 12.5 T 2024-04-20 79 57 68 3.7 0.5 2024-04-21 60 50 55 -9.6 0.52 2024-04-22 67 44 55.5 -9.3 0 2024-04-23 72 46 59 -6.1 0 2024-04-24 76 54 65 -0.4 T 2024-04-25 80 56 68 2.4 0 2024-04-26 82 61 71.5 5.6 0 2024-04-27 77 61 69 2.8 0 2024-04-28 79 60 69.5 3.1 0 2024-04-29 79 59 69 2.3 0 2024-04-30 78 64 71 4 0.06

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, May 5, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 79 91 in 1952 56 in 2017 Min Temperature M 58 70 in 1996 41 in 1954 Avg Temperature M 68.3 80.0 in 1902 51.0 in 1917 Precipitation M 0.12 2.49 in 2003 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 1 14 in 1917 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 5 15 in 1902 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 84.5 78.1 89.6 in 1952 60.8 in 1921 Avg Min Temperature 64.8 57.5 67.0 in 2012 44.0 in 1971 Avg Temperature 74.6 67.8 76.8 in 2012 52.8 in 1921 Total Precipitation 0.03 0.60 4.28 in 2013 0.00 in 2020 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1953 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 8 60 in 1921 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 39 22 61 in 2012 0 in 2023 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 65.8 63.6 68.5 in 2017 55.5 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 46.2 43.7 48.7 in 2017 35.6 in 1940 Avg Temperature 56.0 53.6 58.6 in 2017 45.6 in 1940 Total Precipitation 24.06 18.23 34.47 in 1881 7.96 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2040 2528 3821 in 1977 1679 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 147 105 262 in 2012 17 in 2005

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-04

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-04

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-05-04

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-04

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-04

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”