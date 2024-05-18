Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, May 18, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, May 18, 2024, with a high near 78 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to numerous showers with scattered thunderstorms that are expected today and tonight. A few storms may become strong to severe producing damaging wind gusts, hail up to 1 inch, frequent lightning, and periods of heavy rainfall.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-04-01 78 65 71.5 12 0 2024-04-02 81 64 72.5 12.8 2.66 2024-04-03 68 50 59 -0.9 0.75 2024-04-04 65 44 54.5 -5.7 0 2024-04-05 64 43 53.5 -6.9 0 2024-04-06 66 40 53 -7.7 0 2024-04-07 74 45 59.5 -1.4 0 2024-04-08 76 55 65.5 4.3 0 2024-04-09 66 58 62 0.6 0.69 2024-04-10 73 60 66.5 4.8 0.26 2024-04-11 75 55 65 3.1 0.21 2024-04-12 69 51 60 -2.2 0 2024-04-13 77 48 62.5 0 0 2024-04-14 85 54 69.5 6.8 0 2024-04-15 84 59 71.5 8.5 0 2024-04-16 84 61 72.5 9.3 0 2024-04-17 80 66 73 9.5 0.08 2024-04-18 85 61 73 9.2 0 2024-04-19 86 67 76.5 12.5 T 2024-04-20 79 57 68 3.7 0.5 2024-04-21 60 50 55 -9.6 0.52 2024-04-22 67 44 55.5 -9.3 0 2024-04-23 72 46 59 -6.1 0 2024-04-24 76 54 65 -0.4 T 2024-04-25 80 56 68 2.4 0 2024-04-26 82 61 71.5 5.6 0 2024-04-27 77 61 69 2.8 0 2024-04-28 79 60 69.5 3.1 0 2024-04-29 79 59 69 2.3 0 2024-04-30 78 64 71 4 0.06

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, May 18, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 82 92 in 1996 60 in 1920 Min Temperature M 62 73 in 2017 41 in 1973 Avg Temperature M 71.8 81.0 in 2017 54.0 in 1976 Precipitation M 0.12 2.77 in 1886 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 11 in 1976 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 7 16 in 2017 0 in 2014 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 81.4 79.6 85.8 in 1936 69.6 in 1917 Avg Min Temperature 64.5 59.4 66.2 in 1899 50.6 in 1917 Avg Temperature 72.9 69.5 75.5 in 1899 60.1 in 1917 Total Precipitation 0.96 2.06 8.10 in 2003 0.03 in 1932 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1953 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 18 104 in 1917 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 140 100 195 in 1899 14 in 1997 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 67.2 65.1 69.9 in 2017 57.7 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 47.9 45.2 49.9 in 1880 37.5 in 1940 Avg Temperature 57.5 55.2 59.8 in 2017 47.9 in 1940 Total Precipitation 24.99 19.69 34.79 in 1929 9.39 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2040 2539 3832 in 1977 1690 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 248 183 334 in 2012 43 in 1903

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-17

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-17

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-05-17

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-17

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-17

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”