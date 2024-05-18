Mableton council to discuss Planning Commission, zoning ordinance at next Wednesday meeting

At the Mableton City Council meeting this Wednesday, May 22, the council will have the first read of the zoning ordinance, which includes the city’s proposed Planning Commission. There will be no work session.

To download the entire agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link.

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

May 22, 2024 @ 6:30 PM

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING AGENDA