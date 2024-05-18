Mableton council to discuss Planning Commission, zoning ordinance at next Wednesday meeting

At the Mableton City Council meeting this Wednesday, May 22, the council will have the first read of the zoning ordinance, which includes the city’s proposed Planning Commission. There will be no work session.
To download the entire agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link.
CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA
Riverside EpiCenter
135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
May 22, 2024 @ 6:30 PM
The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember
The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember
The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember
The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember
The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember
CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING AGENDA
- CALL TO ORDER – Mayor Michael Owens
- ROLL CALL
- INVOCATION
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS/ PROCLAMATIONS
- APPOINTMENTS
- ANNOUNCEMENTS/PRESENTATIONS/REPORTS
- Presentation of Concept Plan for 6116 Mableton Parkway SW, Suite 144 – Chad Kastner of AEI Engineering
- Overview of Urban Redevelopment Planning – Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby
- PUBLIC COMMENTS – 2 minutes per speaker – no more than 30 minutes for all speakers.
Anyone wishing to make a public comment should complete and submit the public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting.
- CONSENT AGENDA
- May 8, 2024 Regular Meeting Minutes
- May 8, 2024 Work Session Minutes
- UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- Second Read: Consideration and Approval of an Ordinance Amending Chapter 2, Administration of City of Mableton Code of Ordinances to add Section Dealing with Oaths – (First Read was held May 8, 2024) – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby
- Consideration and Approval of RFQ 24-02 for Professional Planning Firm to Conduct services for City of Mableton Comprehensive Plan 2045 (Deferred from May 8, 2024 Meeting) – Mayor Owens
- Consideration and Approval of Resolution Updating the City of Mableton Preliminary Classification and Pay Plan and for Other Purposes – (Deferred from the May 8 2024 Meeting) – Mayor Owens
- NEW BUSINESS
- First Read: An Ordinance Creating Appendix A, Zoning, of the City of Mableton Code of Ordinances – Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby
- Consideration and Approval of Statement of Work, The Recruitment Alliance, with HR Knowledge Source (HRKS LLC) and Authorize Mayor to Negotiate and Execute Agreement – City Manager Bill Tanks
- OTHER BUSINESS/DISCUSSION
- CITY MANAGER’S ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS
- CITY ATTORNEY/CITY CLERK/STAFF ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS
- MAYOR AND COUNCIL ANNOUNCEMENTS/COMMENTS
- EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR LITIGATION (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(1)(A)); REAL ESTATE (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (b)(1)); PERSONNEL (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(2)); AND MISC. EXEMPTIONS (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(b)(4)&(5))
- ADJOURNMENT