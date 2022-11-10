Mableton Improvement Coalition issues statement on Mableton cityhood approval

The Mableton Improvement Coalition issued the following statement on the voter approval of incorporation of the City of Mableton:

The Mableton Improvement Coalition (MIC) would like to congratulate both the proponents and opponents of the Mableton cityhood referendum which has been approved by voters in the November 8th election, pending final certification by the Cobb County Board of Elections. MIC has maintained a neutral position throughout this campaign.

Now that the voters have spoken, we urge all sides to come together for the good of, and the future of, our community. As our president, Ray Thomas, stated during the cityhood community forum, “come November 9, the day after this election, whether the city of Mableton is approved by the voters or not approved, we still will be a community on the hill overlooking the Atlanta skyline. However, a community divided shall not stand or be a shining light.”

November 9th is here. We therefore urge all residents who will make up the largest city in Cobb County to come together, put aside any residual ill feelings, and work towards a Mableton that will be “Stronger Together.”

Advertisement

The Mableton Improvement Coalition is an all-volunteer, non-profit community group working to promote activities, enhance communication, and facilitate initiatives that will benefit the welfare of the community and its spirit. For more information about MIC programs and membership, visit www.mableton.org