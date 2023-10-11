MIC and ACT education town hall to take up divisive concepts law

Mableton Improvement Coalition (MIC) and the Austell Community Task Force (ACT) will lead a town hall webinar tomorrow night, Thursday October 12, around several important issues in education, including the recently passed and signed divisive concepts law which discourages local schools from teaching about racism and LGBTQ issues.

The town hall is being conducted as a webinar, and you can sign up using the QR code on the flyer reprinted below. The webinar begins at 7 p.m., Thursday October 12.

The panel at the town hall includes Cobb school board members Leroy “Tre” Hutchins and Becky Sayler, former Georgia state representative Alisha Thomas Searcy, and Metro RESA Dyslexia Endorsement Coordinator Kimberly Gregory.

Gregory will discuss Senate Bill 46 which addresses dyslexia, and will share what dyslexia truly means, how the legislation will affect schools, and why early support is important.

Advertisement

Searcy, Hutchins and Sayler will dive into the divisive concepts bill and debunk myths and discuss the impact of the bill on Cobb County’s classrooms.