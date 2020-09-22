Janine Eveler to speak at MIC election forum

Janine Eveler, the director of the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration, will conduct a virtual voter education meeting, sponsored by the Mableton Improvement Coalition on Tuesday September 29 at 7 p.m.

The announcement from MIC states that she “will talk about a variety of topics such as advance voting, the absentee ballot process, how the machines work, the various election deadlines this Fall, and more.”

Attendance is free but registration is required to participate. You can register by following this link. You can also submit questions for Janine Eveler in a text box provided at the bottom of the registration page.

More on the November 3 elections

The county is encouraging people to vote via absentee ballot. Drop boxes for absentee ballots are available at the following locations.

The drop-boxes have been accepting ballots 24/7 since September 19.

In-person advanced voting will begin on Monday October 12. You can view the complete schedule and locations by following this link.

The schedule at the link above includes the following information:

Feel free to download a printable version of these locations.

Please plan to practice safe social distancing when visiting one of these locations and expect lines.

Voters are encouraged to Vote By-Mail completing the Custom Absentee Application or call (770) 528-2581.

There is NO VOTING on Sundays, Saturday, October 31st or Monday, November 2nd

On Election Day, November 3, 2020, voters MUST go to their assigned polling location, open from 7am – 7pm. For personalized precinct information, please visit the Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page”.