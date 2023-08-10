Wide range of musical genre onstage at RiverLands Gateway Park in Mableton in September

The following was submitted to the Cobb County Courier by Welcome to South Cobb:

Country soul, rock, pop and contemporary R&B performers, including national recording artist, MAJOR., reality television celebrity and musician, Jhonni Blaze, “Grown and Gospel,” R&B singer, ELIJAH CONNOR and others will illuminate the new city of Mableton and the new RiverLands Gateway Park. Both the city and the park are newly minted. Mableton officially began operations on June 1, 2023, after the March election. The Trust for Public Land purchased a 9-acre property on the corner of Discovery Boulevard and Mableton Parkway last November, then cleared and named it ahead of the Welcome to South Cobb Festival scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Walt Ray, Chattahoochee program director for The Trust Public Land, said, “I look forward to meeting everyone at Welcome to South Cobb and learning more about what people believe the new park should look like.”

“The festival will be a fantastic and amazing opportunity to give a glimpse of the river and give you a chance to see what we’re doing with the park. So, come on out and let us know what you believe should be the permanent uses of the site,” said Mayor Dr. Michael Owens.

During the festival, residents can take part in community engagement exercises through The Trust for Public Land on potential uses of the park after the event. An upcoming survey will offer free entry to the event for anyone who participates.

Beginning at 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., guests can enjoy music from many genres at prices from $17.50 to $70 and $5 for kids. Those interested can see the lineup online at welcometosouthcobb.com. Tickets may be purchased at https://welcometosouthcobbMAJOR.eventbrite.com.

Complementing live entertainment, the festival will have a plethora of different activities designed to satisfy the desires of all age groups. There will be food vendors and trucks, merchandise, a huge water zone with a dunk tank and dinosaurs for kids and wine tasting– along with other surprises.

“The festival was created to showcase an outdoor and nature-based life for residents and identity for South Cobb. The benefits of greenspaces create environmental sustainability for citizens, instill ambassadorship for the community and display for tourists what they can look forward to as guests,” says Angelia Pressley, founder and one of the program organizers.

Patrons and residents are encouraged to share their stories, stay updated and engage through Instagram, Facebook and the website. The Instagram and FB handle is @welcometosouthcobb and the website is https://welcometosouthcobb.com. For more information, please contact Louann Simon or Angelia Pressley at 678-744-3862.

